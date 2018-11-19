Nexen Tire Sponsors KBS Symphony Orchestra's Celebratory Performance for the 100th Anniversary of Czechoslovakia

Nexen Tire sponsors KBS Symphony Orchestra's performance at the Rudolf Firkutsny Piano Festival, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia

Nexen Tire aims to expand its consumer touchpoints in the European market in line with the opening of the new Europe Plant in the Czech Republic next year

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that it will be sponsoring the KBS Symphony Orchestra performance at the 'Rudolf Firkutsny Piano Festival' on November 25 in Prague, Czech Republic, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia.

As Nexen Tire is planning to open its new, fully-automated manufacturing plant in Zatec near Prague, where its subsidiary is located, the company will take part in this meaningful celebration. Through the sponsorship of the KBS Symphony Orchestra, Nexen Tire hopes to work side by side with the Czech Republic and promote cultural exchanges.

KBS Symphony Orchestra, one of Korea's finest symphony orchestras boasting a wide range of repertoire and performance experience, has been invited to participate in the 100-year celebration of the Czechoslovakia foundation as a representative of Korea. The orchestra will be touring in three cities across the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and the 'Rudolf Firkutsny Piano Festival' in Prague will be their first stop.

Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire, stated, "As one of the Korean companies that is actively operating in the Czech Republic, we are excited to be a part of the country's biggest celebration. With the opening of the Europe plant, Nexen Tire hopes to be recognized as a representative tire manufacturer in the Czech Republic, adding, "We will also continue to contribute to society and further establish our presence in the European market."

Nexen Tire has been actively expanding its business operations in Europe. The company has recently relocated its European R&D facilities and head office in Germany, in addition to establishing the Europe Plant in the Czech Republic.

After the opening of the new Europe Plant, the company will be able to further strengthen its position and accelerate sales growth by expanding the original equipment (OE) tire supplies to major European automakers. The company currently supplies OE tires for leading global car manufacturers in Europe such as Porsche, Fiat, Renault, Volkswagen and its Skoda Auto and SEAT units.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 416 dealers based in 136 countries around the world (as of April 2018) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, the Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international.