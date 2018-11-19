Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces a new shareholder's revolving bridging loan facility

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) has reached an agreement with Golden Impala Limited on a new revolving bridging loan facility of US$ 3 million in order to provide short-term working capital during the low production season and to secure continuous funding of the CIL project.

Following the receipt of heads of terms from its main bank finance provider, VTB, which was announced in March 2018, VTB's credit committee has provided detailed terms for the new credit line of RUB 300 million (equal to approximately US$ 4.5 million at today's exchange rate). Before provision of the funds, the Bank requires detailed information about the current status of the CIL project. This is a routine requirement of the bank when making construction loans. The Company is working on providing the Bank with the requested information. Meanwhile, the Company has procured a new unsecured bridging loan facility from Golden Impala Limited in order to provide short-term working capital during the low production season in the 1st half of 2019,and to secure continuous funding for the CIL project until the Company gets access to the VTB loan facility. The new unsecured revolving bridge loan facility has the following key terms:

- Amount: USD 3,000,000

- Maturity date: 31 December 2019

- Interest rate of 12 % per annum on the drawn down amount and a standby fee of 2% per annum on the undrawn amount.

Golden Impala Limited is a company related to Preston Haskell, a member of the Board of the Company, who indirectly controls 52.27% of the Company's share capital via Bertil Holdings Ltd.

The new bridge loan facility reflects the continuing support given by the controlling shareholder for the ongoing development of the Company's projects. It will help the Company to keep the CIL project on track while passing through the low production season. As previously announced the Company has also raised US$ 3.0 mln of lease finance from LLC Dela for the CIL project. This funding has been used to purchase key equipment for the plant.

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including one operating mine (Tardan), one early stage exploration asset and two development assets.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50 or visit www.mangold.se .

