On request of Nyfosa AB, company registration number 559131-0833, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from November 23, 2018. The company's share capital consists of a total of 167,728,249 shares as per today's date. Short Name: NYF ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 167,728,249 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0011426428 ------------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID: 162997 ------------------------------------------------------------ Average Daily Turnover: 3,000,000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Large Cap ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 8000 Financials ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 8600 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.