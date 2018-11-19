

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday after remarks from U.S. Vice President Mike Spence at the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation summit on Saturday added to anxiety over the Sino- U.S. trade spat.



Pence said the U.S. would not back down from its trade dispute until China changes its ways. The stark warning dampened investor hopes for a thaw in the Sino-U.S. dispute on the eve of the G20 summit later this month in Argentina.



Comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials cautioning about global economic growth and a CIA report concluding that Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi also kept investors nervous.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.91 percent to close at a fresh one-month high of 2,703.51, helped by gains in financials and property developers. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 0.72 percent at 26,372.



Japanese shares rebounded from last week's selloff, with chip-related stocks outperforming. The Nikkei average climbed 140.82 points or 0.65 percent to 21,821.16 after losing 2.6 percent last week. The broader Topix index closed 0.51 percent higher at 1,637.61.



Tech stocks bounced back after heavy losses last week following Nvidia Corp's dismal earnings. Advantest gained 2.2 percent, Tokyo Electron rallied 3.6 percent and Screen Holdings jumped 3.7 percent.



Lower U.S. yields weighed on the banking sector, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ending down around 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 449.3 billion yen in October, a government report showed, missing forecasts for a shortfall of 70.0 billion yen following the 131.3 billion yen surplus in September.



Exports were up an annual 8.2 percent, shy of expectations for an increase of 8.9 percent, while imports surged 19.9 percent versus forecasts for 14.1 percent



Australian markets fell notably, dragged down by financials and energy companies. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 36.90 points or 0.64 percent to 5,693.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 36.40 points or 0.63 percent at 5,786.40.



Energy stocks such as Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell over 1 percent after U.S. crude prices posted their sixth straight weekly loss. Viva Energy Group tumbled 12.2 percent after the company revised down its profit forecasts for the 2018 financial year.



The big four banks fell between 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent as the royal commission's final public hearing kicked off. Health insurer Medibank Private slumped 6.1 percent after losing a defense contract.



Myer Holdings plunged 8.9 percent as it returned to trade after being forced into a trading halt Friday amid reports that it may have breached disclosure rules by failing to provide details of the extent of its sales decline.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto ended marginally higher amid stronger metal prices. Gold miner Evolution Mining jumped nearly 3 percent after gold prices rose on Friday.



Fairfax Media rallied 2.4 percent after the company's shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the merger with Nine Entertainment. Nine Entertainment shares advanced 1.8 percent.



Seoul stocks finished modestly higher after conflicting signals from the Trump administration about progress in trade talks with China. The benchmark Kospi gained 8.16 points or 0.39 percent to close at 2,100.56.



Hanil Hyundai Cement jumped 10.3 percent and Hyundai Rotem climbed 5.4 percent after Chinese President Xi Jinping said he plans to visit North Korea next year.



New Zealand shares finished slightly lower, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 ending down 17 points or 0.19 percent at 8,792.93, dragged down by healthcare and industrial stocks.



Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.6 percent after two sessions of gains. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing half a percent to snap a four-session winning streak. India's Sensex was up 0.6 percent ahead of a crucial RBI board meeting amid autonomy row.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after President Donald Trump said that China was ready to make a deal to diffuse trade tensions.



The Dow rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added inched up 0.2 percent to end higher for the second straight session while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2 percent after weak outlook from Nvidia.



