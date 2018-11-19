Innovative retail platform supports rapidly-growing direct-to-consumer channel for popular global footwear brand

Tacit Knowledgea Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), company and leading provider of end-to-end commerce solutions for global retailers and brands, today announced that its flagship ncommerce offering is powering FitFlop's new eCommerce website, delivering enhanced capabilities, improving performance and tripling online sales in less than 12 weeks. Ncommerce enabled FitFlop to quickly deploy technologies from numerous industry leaders in a single solution that is easy to manage and highly customisable to deliver deeper intuitive brand experiences for customers.

FitFlop, a large, multinational footwear company, has quickly become an iconic brand with a reputation for design innovation and comfort. Its footwear offers a unique combination of world-class design and ergonomically engineered comfort, in a distinctively stylish package. Since its founding 10 years ago, FitFlop has soared from cult favorite to global footwear brand. Its direct-to-consumer site is its most rapidly growing sales channel. Ncommerce combines technologies from the industry's most trusted and innovative providers including SAP Commerce Cloud, CyberSource, Fastly, Google and Amplience. Ncommerce is one stable, modern and scalable platform, from one vendor, with one contract, removing the complexity from high profile web implementation projects.

FitFlop's eCommerce site was designed and implemented in six months, in time for peak season. Rather than relying on an out-of-the-box template for the front-end, ncommerce fuses best-in-class technologies using a "Headless Commerce" architecture in a customisable way. Headless Commerce challenges traditional UX models by separating the UI layer from back-end services for an intuitive and highly customised retail experience.

FitFlop was able to build a brand-specific storefront that provides deeper, more engaging customer experiences, while allowing new merchandising features to be conceived and implemented more rapidly. Site maintenance is simplified, freeing FitFlop to focus more on its products and customers rather than perpetually managing technology. Tacit remains an actively involved partner, providing strategic advice and delivering new features on a consistent basis, using Continuous Development.

Denise Fender, Global GM Digital at FitFlop said, "In the highly competitive retail and digital market, everyone wants the best technologies powering their ecommerce site to deliver the best customer experience and keep customers coming back. The problem lies in that the integrations and upkeep are simply too resource-intensive for most growing retailers and the technology itself is cost prohibitive. Ncommerce has erased all these challenges while giving us complete control over our brand's look and feel. We no longer have to worry about managing the platform like an IT shop, but we can still easily and rapidly release new features and functions on the site. As a result, we can focus on customer engagement and consistently delivering a seamless brand experience. We selected Tacit as our strategic partner due to their reputation in the industry for always delivering high quality solutions for brands. Our high expectations were exceeded and our online sales rocketed more than 3X and conversions increased dramatically, particularly on mobile. We are so pleased with the initial results, that we are now focused on putting digital at the forefront of our business operating model. This will enable us to truly supercharge our digital presence across all channels and markets."

James Bullock, SVP and GM of Tacit Knowledge said, "We're delighted that FitFlop selected Tacit as their eCommerce technology partner and chose our exciting new SAP Commerce Packaged Solution, ncommerce. We are as thrilled as FitFlop with the results record online sales and significant conversion rate increases in less than three months. With ncommerce, Tacit has reduced the risk and complexity of eCommerce re-platforming so that retailers can focus on the art of retail and how to better serve their customers."

About FitFlop

FitFlop was founded in 2007 by Marcia Kilgore, serial entrepreneur and award-winning businesswoman, when her first biomechanically engineered sandal was launched.

Today FitFlop is an all-year round, all-day comfortable footwear brand, operating in 64 countries around the world. With a fast-growing digital arm, the brand's focus is on further global expansion across multiple channels.

About Tacit Knowledge

Tacit Knowledge (Tacit), a Pitney Bowes company, is a global consultancy focused on digital retail, owned by global technology company Pitney Bowes. Tacit have worked at the nexus of commerce and content since 2002, applying Silicon Valley innovation and know-how to global retailers and brands. Tacit is now part of Pitney Bowes, a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of shipping, mailing, data and ecommerce. Tacit and Pitney Bowes provide the platforms and services to allow brands and retailers to connect and engage with their customers. For more information visit www.tacitknowledge.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

