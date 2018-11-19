Mobile Industry-Focused Event to Highlight Impact of New Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and 5G on the Region

The GSMA today announced a number of additional high-profile speakers for its Mobile 360 Series MENA (Middle East and North Africa) conference taking place on the 26-27 November 2018 in Dubai. The mobile industry-focused event, which is now in its sixth year, will cover the key industry issues facing the region, with a particular emphasis on transformative technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and 5G.

"Mobile is having a transformative impact across this diverse region with mobile operators in the GCC states laying the foundations for leadership in 5G and planning ahead to commercial launches, while the region's emerging markets are seeing rising smartphone adoption," said John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA. "We have a incredible line-up of expert speakers this year, ready to outline the key issues and challenges facing the region we're looking forward to a thought-provoking and exciting showcase."

New speakers added to the agenda include:

Hakam Kanafani, Chairman of the Board, Arab Advisors Group

Ola Doudin, CEO, BitOasis

Sandra De Zoysa, Chief Customer Officer, Dialog Sri Lanka

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Infrastructure Officer, Du

Chafic Traboulsi, Regional VP, Head of Networks Middle East, Ericsson

Khalifa Hassan Al-Forah Al-Shamsi, Group Chief Corporate Strategy and Governance Officer, Etisalat

Dr. Mohamed Madkour, VP Global Wireless Networks Marketing and Solutions, Huawei

Ramit Harisinghani, Vice President/Head of MEA, HTC

Ouassim El Arroussi Marketing B2B Director, INWI

Bashar Arafeh, Managing Director, MEA, Irisguard

Elcin Yanik, EVP Market Development, Mastercard

Dr. Atef Helmy, Senior Advisor, Board of Directors, Orange Middle East and Africa

Madhu Dua, Vice President, Reliance Jio

Dr Homoud Mohammed Alkussayer, Governance and Regulatory Affairs Sector VP, STC

They join previously announced speakers including:

Hatem Dowidar, CEO International, Etisalat

Imen Benzine, CMO, Algerie Telecom

Dr Ling Wu, Chairman, Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) Consortium

Osman Sultan, CEO, Du

Rafiah Ibrahim, President Middle East and Africa, Ericsson

Mohie Elrafey, CMO, GE Healthcare, Eastern Growth Markets

Jawad Abbassi, Head of MENA, GSMA

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA

Anthony Butler, Leader and Chief Technology Officer, IBM Blockchain Services, Middle East and Africa

Jaime Galviz, COO and CMO, Microsoft MEA

Thierry Millet, CEO, Orange Tunisia

Navin Gupta, Managing Director, South Asia and MENA, Ripple

Daichi Nozaki, VP Global Business, SoftBank

Nasser bin Suleiman Al-Nasser, CEO, STC

Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO, Telecom Egypt

Aysem Ertopuz, EVP Digital Services and Solutions, Turkcell

Scott Gegenheimer, CEO Operations, Zain Group

Being held at the new location of the Westin Mina Seyahi Hotel in Dubai, the two-day Mobile 360 MENA will bring together senior-level delegates from across the region to discuss the key developments in the mobile industry and their impact on businesss and citizens across the region. Topics will include cybersecurity risk, digital identity and the Internet of Things, as well as an in-depth focus on the policy and regulatory approaches needed to drive further innovation in the 5G era.

New Sponsors

A number of new industry sponsors have recently signed up to support the event, including Telecom Egypt, who have joined as Mobile Partner, alongside Mastercard as Industry Sponsor, Irisgard as Showcase Sponsors and Novation City as Supporting Sponsor. They join previously announced sponsors including Etisalat (Host Sponsor), Huawei (Headline Sponsor), and Ericsson, Facebook, Intelsat and Matrixx Software (Supporting Sponsors).

For further information on Mobile 360 MENA, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.mobile360series.com/mena/. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 MENA (M360MENA) on Twitter @GSMAEVENTS, on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series and LinkedIn on www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-360-series. Download the event app for further information: www.mobile360series.com/app/.

