Valmet to supply OCC and containerboard lines for Mondi SCP Ružomberok in Slovakia

Valmet will supply Old Corrugated Container (OCC) and OptiConcept M containerboard making lines with a winder for Mondi SCP's mill in Ružomberok, Slovakia. The start-up of PM 19 is expected towards the end of 2020.

"During the concept development phase, Valmet was actively promoting technical solutions. We are confident of Valmet's technical competence and concept. In addition to the well proven technology of Valmet, we also appreciate the continuous development and innovations of Valmet giving us further development opportunities in the future," says Herbert Hummer, Project Director at Mondi SCP.

PM 19 including Valmet's automation solutions will be designed to produce a new and unique environmentally sound containerboard grade, kraft top white, which combines the strength, printability and appearance benefits of a white virgin fibre top layer with the economic advantages of a recycled fibre bottom layer.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery for stock preparation line will include a hardwood stock line, a save-all and broke system, an approach flow system and a complete Old Corrugated Container (OCC) line. The OCC line, which is called an OptiRefiber recycled fiber line, contains pulper feeding and vertical pulper systems, high and low consistency (HC and LC) cleaning systems and coarse and fine screening systems with fractionation, thickening disc filters for short and long fiber lines and long fiber dispersion system.

The delivery for the new high-capacity containerboard machine will include an OptiConcept M (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/new-lines/opticoncept-m/) containerboard machine from headbox to reel followed by an OptiWin Drum (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/winders-and-roll-handling/winding/two-drum-winders/) two-drum winder. The winder will be equipped with Dual Unwind (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/winders-and-roll-handling/winding/dual-unwind/) giving even higher capacity due to a one-minute parent roll change. The delivery will also include an OptiAir (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/process-ventilation/high-humidity-hood/) high humidity hood and other related air and ventilation systems, a surface starch preparation system and supply system for sizer.

The automation delivery includes Valmet IQ (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/quality-management-solutions-for-board-and-paper/valmet-iq-for-containerboard/) Quality Management System with web monitoring and inspection systems, Valmet DNA (https://www.valmet.com/automation-solutions/valmet-dna-dcs/) Automation System for process and machine controls, Valmet Retention Measurement (https://www.valmet.com/automation-solutions/analyzers-and-measurements/analyzers/retention-measurement/) (Valmet RM3) and Valmet Wet End Analyzers (https://www.valmet.com/automation-solutions/analyzers-and-measurements/analyzers/wet-end-analyzer/) (Valmet WEM) . The delivery also includes Valmet Advanced Process Controls with strength properties optimization and Valmet Performance Center (https://www.valmet.com/about-us/industrial-internet/valmet-performance-centers/) on-demand expert support for solving any process or automation related issues.

About the customer Mondi SCP

Mondi SCP in Ružomberok is one of Mondi's largest mills and is the biggest integrated mill producing paper and pulp in Slovakia. It has over 135 years of experience and the product portfolio encompasses containerboard, specialty kraft paper, market pulp and uncoated fine paper. The mill is 100% energy self-sufficient with over 94% of its energy coming from renewable resources. In addition, the wood comes from certified, well-managed forests under FSC as well as PEFC schemes.

