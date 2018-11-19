Enhanced quality services to be provided to customers from 2022 onwards

Capex optimization with replacement of three existing satellites by two, and application of design-to-cost policy

Airbus Defence and Space selected to build the electric propulsion satellites

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) has ordered two new satellites from Airbus Defence and Space to replace the three existing HOTBIRD satellites at its 13° East flagship neighbourhood. These all-electric high-power satellites are set to enter into service in 2022, serving Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

The new satellites will reinforce and enhance the high quality of broadcasting services provided to Eutelsat customers on HOTBIRD, providing improved performances over Western Europe and Poland. Moreover, the satellites will offer advanced features in terms of uplink signal protection and resilience, as well as exceptional in-orbit redundancy.

With a launch mass of 4.5 tonnes and an electric power of 22 kW, the all-electric propulsion satellites will be based on Airbus Defence and Space's innovative Eurostar Neo platform which will be produced, along with their high-performance payloads, in their UK facilities in Stevenage and Portsmouth as well as in their French facility in Toulouse.

This state-of-the-art technology enables Eutelsat to replace the current constellation of three satellites by two, further enhancing the capex optimization achieved through the application of the design-to-cost policy.

This procurement is fully covered by the company's existing capex budget.

Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, "We are delighted to have secured replacement capacity for our flagship HOTBIRD neighbourhood at 13° East, which has played a part in developing TV broadcasting formats since its creation and is a cornerstone of our video strategy. These new satellites have been specifically designed to enhance the service we offer to our customers at this key neighbourhood, while representing the optimum solution in terms of capex efficiency. We are once again entrusting this project to our long-standing partner Airbus Defence and Space who have already delivered 23 satellites for our group."

About HOTBIRD: With almost 1,000 television channels, including more than 340 in HD, broadcast to more than 135 million homes, HOTBIRD has been Eutelsat's leading neighbourhood for over 20 years, serving Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. This benchmark satellite broadcasting hub also hosts 10 premium TV platforms and transmits more than 600 pay-TV channels and around 400 free-to-air channels.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

