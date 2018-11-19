

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving higher on Monday as investors looked forward to improvement in the U.S.-China trade relations ahead of this month's G-20 summit.



The undertone, however, remained cautious after U.S. Vice President Mike Spence said the U.S. would not back down from its trade dispute until China changes its ways.



Comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials cautioning about global economic growth and a CIA report concluding that Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi also kept a lid on gains.



The benchmark DAX was up 72 points or 0.63 percent at 11,413 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



Lender Commerzbank rallied 2.3 percent and rival Deutsche Bank was up 1.3 percent.



