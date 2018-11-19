Meikles Ld - Results for the 6 months ended 30 Sept 2018

MEIKLES LIMITED

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Group Financial Review

Group revenue for the half year ended 30 September 2018 grew by 30% to US$330.8 million from US$254.0 million in the comparable period. The contribution to revenue by the different segments of the Group is set out in Note 4.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation "EBITDA" for the period rose by 107% to US$31.5 million from the previous year's result of US$15.2 million. The contribution to EBITDA by the different segments of the Group is set out in Note 4.

Profit after tax grew by 464% to US$15.3 million from US$2.7 million achieved the previous year. Profit after tax for the six month period ended 30 September 2018 had surpassed the result for the full financial year ended 31 March 2018 of US$7.7 million by 99%.

Progress is being made in raising long term finance. On completion, short term loans and overdue current liabilities will be paid off.

Segment Commentary

TM Supermarkets trading as TM and PnP

Revenue for the period amounted to US$305.6 million, a growth of 32% from US$232.0 million in the previous year. The rise in revenue was underpinned by a considerable growth in the number of units sold.

EBITDA for the period grew by 65% to US$21.8 million. Profit after tax grew by 106% to US$13.9 million from US$6.7 million in the previous year.



Refurbishment works are in progress at five branches with completion expected before the commencement of the festive season.



Tanganda

Revenue grew by 21% to US$15.7 million from US$12.9 million achieved during the six months ended 30 September 2017. Average international bulk tea export price for the period was US$1.68/kg compared to US$1.65/kg in the six months period to 30 September 2017. Bulk tea production of 3 886 tonnes grew by 26% from 3 077 tonnes produced in the comparative prior year period.

The volume of Macadamia nuts sales grew by 70% to 374 tonnes. Average price of US$4.82/kg was 16% above US$4.14/kg realised in the previous period. Avocadoes' results will be reflected in the second half of the year.

EBITDA for six months ended 30 September 2018 grew by 181% to US$8.4 million from US$3.0 million generated during the comparable period. Profit after tax grew to US$5.6 million from US$0.6 million in the previous year.

Hospitality

Revenue grew by 19% to US$10.3 million from US$8.7 million achieved during same period last year. At Meikles Hotel revenue per available room "RevPAR" rose by 35% underpinned by growth of both room occupancy and average room rate. The Victoria Falls Hotel RevPAR grew to US$198 from US$188 achieved the previous year.

EBITDA grew by 60% to US$3.4 million from US$2.1 million in the previous year. Profit after tax from continuing operations for the six month's period was US$1.4 million, a growth of 175% above the previous year.

Refurbishment works at The Victoria Falls Hotel will commence during the last quarter of our financial year.

Meikles Stores

Meikles Mega Market operations closed during the period under review due to working capital constraints. EBITDA for the period was a loss of US$1.2 million compared with a loss of US$1.8 million in the previous year. Funding arrangements for working capital requirements are being secured and new store models are being developed.

Amount owed by Government

The Company reaffirms the position as set out in the 2018 Annual Report. There are expectations that final written agreements on this matter will be concluded very shortly.

Outlook

The trend of greatly increased profit earned in the first six months of the current financial year has continued into the first period of the second six months.

Dividend

In view of the profit for the six month's period ended 30 September 2018 and the ongoing restructuring of short term loans, the board declared an interim dividend of US$0.012 per share payable either as scrip or cash. The total dividend will amount to approximately US$3.1 million. A full dividend announcement will be published separately in due course.

Appreciation

I would like to extend my appreciation to our customers, suppliers, shareholders and regulatory authorities for their continued support. I would also like to extend my appreciation to my fellow Directors, and to management and staff for their dedication and commitment.

JRT Moxon

Executive Chairman

13 November 2018

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2017 31 March 2018 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 330,830 253,989 534,930 Net operating costs (305,881) (245,151) (508,197) Operating profit 24,949 8,838 26,733 Investment income 20 34 271 Finance costs (4,412) (3,440) (8,640) Net exchange gains / (losses) 1,163 (37) (468) Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills - (6) (6) Fair value adjustments on biological assets 78 - 1,336 Profit before tax 21,798 5,389 19,226 Income tax expense (6,466) (2,672) (11,533) Profit for the period from continuing operations 15,332 2,717 7,693 DISCONTINUED OPERATION Profit for the period from discontinued operation - 554 501 Profit for the period 15,332 3,271 8,194 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Reclassification adjustment relating to available-for-sale financial assets disposed of in the current period

-

47

47 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - 47 47 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 15,332 3,318 8,241 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 8,520 (41) (829) Non-controlling interests 6,812 3,312 9,023 15,332 3,271 8,194 Total comprehensive income is attributable to: Owners of the parent 8,520 6 (782) Non-controlling interests 6,812 3,312 9,023 15,332 3,318 8,241 Earnings / (loss) per share (cents) Basic 3.33 (0.02) (0.32) Diluted 3.12 (0.01) (0.31) Headline earnings / loss per share (cents) 3.46 (0.29) 0.08 Diluted headline earnings / loss per share (cents) 3.24 (0.27) 0.08

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2017 31 March 2018 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 183,094 173,253 175,267 Investment property 237 241 239 Investment in Mentor Africa Limited 20,046 20,046 20,046 Biological assets 1,407 1,262 1,299 Intangible assets 124 124 124 Other financial assets 11,803 11,823 11,815 Deferred tax 264 3,859 121 Total non-current assets 216,975 210,608 208,911 Current assets Inventories 47,324 30,710 43,870 Trade and other receivables 15,679 16,639 17,341 Biological assets - produce on bearer plants 2,482 1,195 2,810 Other financial assets 3,346 3,419 3,383 Cash and bank balances 54,845 27,552 34,175 Total current assets 123,676 79,515 101,579 Total assets 340,651 290,123 310,490 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and reserves Share capital 2,562 2,538 2,562 Share premium 1,469 1,316 1,469 Other reserves 12,559 12,559 12,559 Retained earnings 91,374 83,642 82,854 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 107,963 100,055 99,444 Non-controlling interests 42,786 30,188 36,241 Total equity 150,750 130,243 135,685 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 13,455 15,446 17,309 Deferred tax 21,311 18,551 19,189 Total non-current liabilities 34,766 33,997 36,498 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 98,318 75,067 82,334 Borrowings 56,817 50,816 55,973 Total current liabilities 155,135 125,883 138,307 Total liabilities 189,901 159,880 174,805 Total equity and liabilities 340,651 290,123 310,490

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Share

capital Share

premium

Other reserves

Retained earnings Attributable to owners of parent Non-controlling

interests Total US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 2018 - Unaudited Balance at 1 April 2018 2,562 1,469 12,559 82,854 99,444 36,241 135,685 (Loss) / profit for the period - - - 8,520 8,520 6,812 15,332 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited -

-

-

- - (267) (267) Balance at 30 September 2018 2,562 1,469 12,559 91,374 107,964 42,786 150,750 2017 - Unaudited Balance at 1 April 2017 2,538 1,316 12,512 83,683 100,049 28,591 128,640 (Loss) / profit for the period - - - (41) (41) 3,312 3,271 Other comprehensive income for the period - - 47 - 47 - 47 Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited -

-

-

- - (1,715) (1,715) Balance at 30 September 2017 2,538 1,316 12,559 83,642 100,055 30,188 130,243

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2017 31 March 2018 CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 21,798 5,943 19,226 Adjustments for: - Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and investment property 6,571 6,658

13,311 - Net interest 4,391 3,399 8,415 - Dividend income - - (53) - Net exchange (gains) / losses (1,163) 37 468 - Profit on disposal of subsidiary - (768) (768) - Fair value adjustments on biological assets (78) - (1,336) - Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills - 6 6 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 83 176 1,545 Operating cash flow before working capital changes 31,602 15,451 41,368 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (3,454) 3,757 (9,403) Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 1,647 (2,963) (3,627) Increase in trade and other payables 15,347 4,289 11,895 Cash generated from operations 45,142 20,534 40,233 Income taxes paid (3,848) (1,567) (6,447) Net cash generated from operating activities 41,294 18,967 33,786 Cash flows from investing activities Payment for property, plant and equipment (14,612) (7,465) (17,717) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 160 117 350 Proceeds from sale of Treasury Bills and coupon interest - 3,075 3,075 Net movement in service assets (26) (73) (89) Net movement in other investments 52 816 847 Net movement in biological assets 298 557 241 Net cash inflow on disposal of subsidiary - 1,060 1,060 Investment income 18 12 208 Net cash used in investing activities (14,110) (1,901) (12,025) Cash flows from financing activities Net (decrease) / increase in interest bearing borrowings (3,010) 45 7,064 Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited (267) -

519 Finance costs (4,412) (3,444) (8,640) Dividend paid - minority shareholders - (1,715) (1,715) Net cash used in financing activities (7,689) (5,114) (2,772) Net increase in cash and bank balances 19,495 11,952 18,989 Cash and bank balances at the beginning of the period 34,175 15,637 15,637 Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash and bank balances 1,175 (37) (451) Cash and bank balances at the end of the period 54,845 27,552 34,175

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

1. Basis of preparation

The abridged unaudited financial results are prepared from statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost basis except for biological assets and certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. These abridged financial results are presented in United States of America dollars (US$), which is the Group's functional currency. In the current environment the determination of functional currency is a significant judgement area. These abridged unaudited financial results do not fully comply with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual report for the full year to 31 March 2018.

2. Accounting policies

Accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the preparation of these abridged unaudited financial results are consistent, in all material respects, with those used in the prior year. The effects of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15, effective in the current year shall be included in the full year results to 31 March 2019

3. Going concern

The Directors assess the ability of the Group to continue in operational existence in the foreseeable future at each reporting date. As at 30 September 2018, the Directors have assessed the Group's ability to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these unaudited financial results on a going concern basis is still appropriate.

4. Segment information

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2017 31 March 2018 US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 Revenue Supermarkets 305,557 231,973 487,822 Agriculture 15,667 12,927 28,847 Hotels 10,343 8,685 17,646 Departmental stores 415 1,040 1,881 Wholesaling - 89 224 Corporate* (1,152) (725) (1,490) 330,830 253,989 534,930 EBITDA Supermarkets 21,767 13,229 34,514 Agriculture 8,387 2,980 10,289 Hotels 3,363 2,101 4,063 Departmental stores (1,188) (825) (2,218) Wholesaling - (948) (1,998) Corporate* (811) (1,277) (3,570) 31,518 15,260 41,080 Segment assets Supermarkets 154,656 108,937 126,701 Agriculture 89,283 76,451 85,582 Hotels 46,917 46,467 46,966 Departmental stores 22,598 26,473 23,446 Wholesaling - 4,988 1,071 Corporate* 27,197 26,807 26,724 340,651 290,123 310,490 Segment liabilities Supermarkets 70,493 50,479 56,148 Agriculture 30,778 29,557 32,779 Hotels 22,020 22,263 23,515 Departmental stores 28,631 18,108 18,999 Wholesaling - 10,237 10,032 Corporate* 37,979 29,236 33,332 189,901 159,880 174,805

*Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated from the corporate amounts. Corporate also includes other subsidiaries that are immaterial to warrant separate disclosure.



The EBITDA figures are before Group management fees.

NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2017 31 March 2018 5. Other information US$ 000 US$ 000 US$ 000 Capital commitments authorised but not contracted for 8,971 3,000 23,583 Group's share of capital commitments of joint operation 3,000 3,000 3,000 6. Net borrowings Non-current borrowings 13,455 15,446 17,309 Current borrowings 56,817 50,816 55,973 Total borrowings 70,272 66,262 73,282 Cash and cash equivalents (54,845) (27,552) (34,175) Net borrowings 15,427 38,710 39,107 Comprising: Secured 64,627 55,453 57,505 Unsecured 5,645 10,809 15,777 70,272 66,262 73,282

The weighted average cost of borrowings for the period was 13.86% per annum (31 March 2018: 13.39% per annum).

US$1.8 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$1.8 million ) worth of borrowings are secured by inventories.

( : ) worth of borrowings are secured by inventories. US$4.2 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$4.1 million ) worth of borrowings are secured by receivables.

( : ) worth of borrowings are secured by receivables. US$19.3 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$22.2 million ) worth of borrowings are secured by a negative pledge over assets.

( : ) worth of borrowings are secured by a negative pledge over assets. US$6.3 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$27.8 million ) worth of borrowings are secured by mortgage bonds over freehold land and buildings with a carrying amount of US$43.4 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$45.6 million ).

The Group has issued cross company guarantees worth US$53.1 million (31 March 2018: US$42.1 million) for Group borrowing facilities.

6.2 Breach of loan covenants

During the current period, the Group was in default on some of its loan covenants with financial institutions. Details of loans in default as at 30 September 2018 are as follows:

S$17.1 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$16.1 million ) secured borrowing, carrying interest at 12% p.a. The loan is currently on overdraft and fundraising activities to mobillise long term finance to expunge all short term loans are underway.

( : ) secured borrowing, carrying interest at 12% p.a. The loan is currently on overdraft and fundraising activities to mobillise long term finance to expunge all short term loans are underway. US$2.5 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$2.4 million ) secured borrowing, carrying interest at 11% p.a. The loan expired on 30 September 2018 .

( : ) secured borrowing, carrying interest at 11% p.a. The loan expired on . US$2.8 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$3.7 million ) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 11% p.a. The loan expired on 31 May 2018 .

( : ) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 11% p.a. The loan expired on . US$10.6 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$9.4 million ) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 24% p.a. The loan expired on 30 June 2018 .

( : ) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 24% p.a. The loan expired on . Loan instalments and interest amounting to US$1.3 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$1.1 million ) were in arrears as at 30 September 2018 for a loan of US$1.7 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$2.7 million ) expiring on 31 January 2019 .

( : ) were in arrears as at for a loan of ( : ) expiring on . Loan instalments amounting to US$180,000 ( 31 March 2018 : US$373,000 ) were in arrears as at 30 September 2018 for a loan of US$4.0 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$4.7 million ) expiring on 31 July 2021 .

( : ) were in arrears as at for a loan of ( : ) expiring on . US$4.9 million ( 31 March 2018 : US$4.6 million ) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 18% p.a. The loan expired on 31 October 2017 and is now subject of litigation.

( : ) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 18% p.a. The loan expired on and is now subject of litigation. US$468,500 ( 31 March 2018 : US$432,678 ) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 15% p.a. The loan expired on 23 July 2017 and is now subject of litigation.

