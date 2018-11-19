Meikles Ld - Results for the 6 months ended 30 Sept 2018
London, November 19
MEIKLES LIMITED
ABRIDGED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Group Financial Review
Group revenue for the half year ended 30 September 2018 grew by 30% to US$330.8 million from US$254.0 million in the comparable period. The contribution to revenue by the different segments of the Group is set out in Note 4.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation "EBITDA" for the period rose by 107% to US$31.5 million from the previous year's result of US$15.2 million. The contribution to EBITDA by the different segments of the Group is set out in Note 4.
Profit after tax grew by 464% to US$15.3 million from US$2.7 million achieved the previous year. Profit after tax for the six month period ended 30 September 2018 had surpassed the result for the full financial year ended 31 March 2018 of US$7.7 million by 99%.
Progress is being made in raising long term finance. On completion, short term loans and overdue current liabilities will be paid off.
Segment Commentary
TM Supermarkets trading as TM and PnP
Revenue for the period amounted to US$305.6 million, a growth of 32% from US$232.0 million in the previous year. The rise in revenue was underpinned by a considerable growth in the number of units sold.
EBITDA for the period grew by 65% to US$21.8 million. Profit after tax grew by 106% to US$13.9 million from US$6.7 million in the previous year.
Refurbishment works are in progress at five branches with completion expected before the commencement of the festive season.
Tanganda
Revenue grew by 21% to US$15.7 million from US$12.9 million achieved during the six months ended 30 September 2017. Average international bulk tea export price for the period was US$1.68/kg compared to US$1.65/kg in the six months period to 30 September 2017. Bulk tea production of 3 886 tonnes grew by 26% from 3 077 tonnes produced in the comparative prior year period.
The volume of Macadamia nuts sales grew by 70% to 374 tonnes. Average price of US$4.82/kg was 16% above US$4.14/kg realised in the previous period. Avocadoes' results will be reflected in the second half of the year.
EBITDA for six months ended 30 September 2018 grew by 181% to US$8.4 million from US$3.0 million generated during the comparable period. Profit after tax grew to US$5.6 million from US$0.6 million in the previous year.
Hospitality
Revenue grew by 19% to US$10.3 million from US$8.7 million achieved during same period last year. At Meikles Hotel revenue per available room "RevPAR" rose by 35% underpinned by growth of both room occupancy and average room rate. The Victoria Falls Hotel RevPAR grew to US$198 from US$188 achieved the previous year.
EBITDA grew by 60% to US$3.4 million from US$2.1 million in the previous year. Profit after tax from continuing operations for the six month's period was US$1.4 million, a growth of 175% above the previous year.
Refurbishment works at The Victoria Falls Hotel will commence during the last quarter of our financial year.
Meikles Stores
Meikles Mega Market operations closed during the period under review due to working capital constraints. EBITDA for the period was a loss of US$1.2 million compared with a loss of US$1.8 million in the previous year. Funding arrangements for working capital requirements are being secured and new store models are being developed.
Amount owed by Government
The Company reaffirms the position as set out in the 2018 Annual Report. There are expectations that final written agreements on this matter will be concluded very shortly.
Outlook
The trend of greatly increased profit earned in the first six months of the current financial year has continued into the first period of the second six months.
Dividend
In view of the profit for the six month's period ended 30 September 2018 and the ongoing restructuring of short term loans, the board declared an interim dividend of US$0.012 per share payable either as scrip or cash. The total dividend will amount to approximately US$3.1 million. A full dividend announcement will be published separately in due course.
Appreciation
I would like to extend my appreciation to our customers, suppliers, shareholders and regulatory authorities for their continued support. I would also like to extend my appreciation to my fellow Directors, and to management and staff for their dedication and commitment.
JRT Moxon
Executive Chairman
13 November 2018
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|30 Sep 2018
|30 Sep 2017
|31 March 2018
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|Revenue
|330,830
|253,989
|534,930
|Net operating costs
|(305,881)
|(245,151)
|(508,197)
|Operating profit
|24,949
|8,838
|26,733
|Investment income
|20
|34
|271
|Finance costs
|(4,412)
|(3,440)
|(8,640)
|Net exchange gains / (losses)
|1,163
|(37)
|(468)
|Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills
|-
|(6)
|(6)
|Fair value adjustments on biological assets
|78
|-
|1,336
|Profit before tax
|21,798
|5,389
|19,226
|Income tax expense
|(6,466)
|(2,672)
|(11,533)
|Profit for the period from continuing operations
|15,332
|2,717
|7,693
|DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|Profit for the period from discontinued operation
|-
|554
|501
|Profit for the period
|15,332
|3,271
|8,194
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Reclassification adjustment relating to available-for-sale financial assets disposed of in the current period
-
47
47
|Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|-
|47
|47
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|15,332
|3,318
|8,241
|Profit for the period attributable to:
|Owners of the parent
|8,520
|(41)
|(829)
|Non-controlling interests
|6,812
|3,312
|9,023
|15,332
|3,271
|8,194
|Total comprehensive income is attributable to:
|Owners of the parent
|8,520
|6
|(782)
|Non-controlling interests
|6,812
|3,312
|9,023
|15,332
|3,318
|8,241
|Earnings / (loss) per share (cents)
|Basic
|3.33
|(0.02)
|(0.32)
|Diluted
|3.12
|(0.01)
|(0.31)
|Headline earnings / loss per share (cents)
|3.46
|(0.29)
|0.08
|Diluted headline earnings / loss per share (cents)
|3.24
|(0.27)
|0.08
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2018
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|30 Sep 2018
|30 Sep 2017
|31 March 2018
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|183,094
|173,253
|175,267
|Investment property
|237
|241
|239
|Investment in Mentor Africa Limited
|20,046
|20,046
|20,046
|Biological assets
|1,407
|1,262
|1,299
|Intangible assets
|124
|124
|124
|Other financial assets
|11,803
|11,823
|11,815
|Deferred tax
|264
|3,859
|121
|Total non-current assets
|216,975
|210,608
|208,911
|Current assets
|Inventories
|47,324
|30,710
|43,870
|Trade and other receivables
|15,679
|16,639
|17,341
|Biological assets - produce on bearer plants
|2,482
|1,195
|2,810
|Other financial assets
|3,346
|3,419
|3,383
|Cash and bank balances
|54,845
|27,552
|34,175
|Total current assets
|123,676
|79,515
|101,579
|Total assets
|340,651
|290,123
|310,490
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Capital and reserves
|Share capital
|2,562
|2,538
|2,562
|Share premium
|1,469
|1,316
|1,469
|Other reserves
|12,559
|12,559
|12,559
|Retained earnings
|91,374
|83,642
|82,854
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|107,963
|100,055
|99,444
|Non-controlling interests
|42,786
|30,188
|36,241
|Total equity
|150,750
|130,243
|135,685
|Non-current liabilities
|Borrowings
|13,455
|15,446
|17,309
|Deferred tax
|21,311
|18,551
|19,189
|Total non-current liabilities
|34,766
|33,997
|36,498
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|98,318
|75,067
|82,334
|Borrowings
|56,817
|50,816
|55,973
|Total current liabilities
|155,135
|125,883
|138,307
|Total liabilities
|189,901
|159,880
|174,805
|Total equity and liabilities
|340,651
|290,123
|310,490
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018
|Share
capital
|Share
premium
Other reserves
Retained earnings
|Attributable to owners of parent
|Non-controlling
interests
|Total
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|2018 - Unaudited
|Balance at 1 April 2018
|2,562
|1,469
|12,559
|82,854
|99,444
|36,241
|135,685
|(Loss) / profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|8,520
|8,520
|6,812
|15,332
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited
|-
-
-
-
|-
|(267)
|(267)
|Balance at 30 September 2018
|2,562
|1,469
|12,559
|91,374
|107,964
|42,786
|150,750
|2017 - Unaudited
|Balance at 1 April 2017
|2,538
|1,316
|12,512
|83,683
|100,049
|28,591
|128,640
|(Loss) / profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(41)
|(41)
|3,312
|3,271
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|-
|-
|47
|-
|47
|-
|47
|Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited
|-
-
-
-
|-
|(1,715)
|(1,715)
|Balance at 30 September 2017
|2,538
|1,316
|12,559
|83,642
|100,055
|30,188
|130,243
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS
|FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|30 Sep 2018
|30 Sep 2017
|31 March 2018
|CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit before tax
|21,798
|5,943
|19,226
|Adjustments for:
|- Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and investment property
|6,571
|6,658
13,311
|- Net interest
|4,391
|3,399
|8,415
|- Dividend income
|-
|-
|(53)
|- Net exchange (gains) / losses
|(1,163)
|37
|468
|- Profit on disposal of subsidiary
|-
|(768)
|(768)
|- Fair value adjustments on biological assets
|(78)
|-
|(1,336)
|- Loss recognised on discounting Treasury Bills
|-
|6
|6
|- Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|83
|176
|1,545
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes
|31,602
|15,451
|41,368
|(Increase)/decrease in inventories
|(3,454)
|3,757
|(9,403)
|Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables
|1,647
|(2,963)
|(3,627)
|Increase in trade and other payables
|15,347
|4,289
|11,895
|Cash generated from operations
|45,142
|20,534
|40,233
|Income taxes paid
|(3,848)
|(1,567)
|(6,447)
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|41,294
|18,967
|33,786
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Payment for property, plant and equipment
|(14,612)
|(7,465)
|(17,717)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|160
|117
|350
|Proceeds from sale of Treasury Bills and coupon interest
|-
|3,075
|3,075
|Net movement in service assets
|(26)
|(73)
|(89)
|Net movement in other investments
|52
|816
|847
|Net movement in biological assets
|298
|557
|241
|Net cash inflow on disposal of subsidiary
|-
|1,060
|1,060
|Investment income
|18
|12
|208
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(14,110)
|(1,901)
|(12,025)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Net (decrease) / increase in interest bearing borrowings
|(3,010)
|45
|7,064
|Non-controlling interests arising from Mopani Property Development (Private) Limited
|(267)
|-
519
|Finance costs
|(4,412)
|(3,444)
|(8,640)
|Dividend paid - minority shareholders
|-
|(1,715)
|(1,715)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(7,689)
|(5,114)
|(2,772)
|Net increase in cash and bank balances
|19,495
|11,952
|18,989
|Cash and bank balances at the beginning of the period
|34,175
|15,637
|15,637
|Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash and bank balances
|1,175
|(37)
|(451)
|Cash and bank balances at the end of the period
|54,845
|27,552
|34,175
NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
1. Basis of preparation
The abridged unaudited financial results are prepared from statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost basis except for biological assets and certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. These abridged financial results are presented in United States of America dollars (US$), which is the Group's functional currency. In the current environment the determination of functional currency is a significant judgement area. These abridged unaudited financial results do not fully comply with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual report for the full year to 31 March 2018.
2. Accounting policies
Accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the preparation of these abridged unaudited financial results are consistent, in all material respects, with those used in the prior year. The effects of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15, effective in the current year shall be included in the full year results to 31 March 2019
3. Going concern
The Directors assess the ability of the Group to continue in operational existence in the foreseeable future at each reporting date. As at 30 September 2018, the Directors have assessed the Group's ability to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these unaudited financial results on a going concern basis is still appropriate.
4. Segment information
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|30 Sep 2018
|30 Sep 2017
|31 March 2018
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|Revenue
|Supermarkets
|305,557
|231,973
|487,822
|Agriculture
|15,667
|12,927
|28,847
|Hotels
|10,343
|8,685
|17,646
|Departmental stores
|415
|1,040
|1,881
|Wholesaling
|-
|89
|224
|Corporate*
|(1,152)
|(725)
|(1,490)
|330,830
|253,989
|534,930
|EBITDA
|Supermarkets
|21,767
|13,229
|34,514
|Agriculture
|8,387
|2,980
|10,289
|Hotels
|3,363
|2,101
|4,063
|Departmental stores
|(1,188)
|(825)
|(2,218)
|Wholesaling
|-
|(948)
|(1,998)
|Corporate*
|(811)
|(1,277)
|(3,570)
|31,518
|15,260
|41,080
|Segment assets
|Supermarkets
|154,656
|108,937
|126,701
|Agriculture
|89,283
|76,451
|85,582
|Hotels
|46,917
|46,467
|46,966
|Departmental stores
|22,598
|26,473
|23,446
|Wholesaling
|-
|4,988
|1,071
|Corporate*
|27,197
|26,807
|26,724
|340,651
|290,123
|310,490
|Segment liabilities
|Supermarkets
|70,493
|50,479
|56,148
|Agriculture
|30,778
|29,557
|32,779
|Hotels
|22,020
|22,263
|23,515
|Departmental stores
|28,631
|18,108
|18,999
|Wholesaling
|-
|10,237
|10,032
|Corporate*
|37,979
|29,236
|33,332
|189,901
|159,880
|174,805
|*Intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated from the corporate amounts. Corporate also includes other subsidiaries that are immaterial to warrant separate disclosure.
The EBITDA figures are before Group management fees.
NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|30 Sep 2018
|30 Sep 2017
|31 March 2018
|5. Other information
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|US$ 000
|Capital commitments authorised but not contracted for
|8,971
|3,000
|23,583
|Group's share of capital commitments of joint operation
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|6. Net borrowings
|Non-current borrowings
|13,455
|15,446
|17,309
|Current borrowings
|56,817
|50,816
|55,973
|Total borrowings
|70,272
|66,262
|73,282
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(54,845)
|(27,552)
|(34,175)
|Net borrowings
|15,427
|38,710
|39,107
|Comprising:
|Secured
|64,627
|55,453
|57,505
|Unsecured
|5,645
|10,809
|15,777
|70,272
|66,262
|73,282
The weighted average cost of borrowings for the period was 13.86% per annum (31 March 2018: 13.39% per annum).
- US$1.8 million (31 March 2018: US$1.8 million) worth of borrowings are secured by inventories.
- US$4.2 million (31 March 2018: US$4.1 million) worth of borrowings are secured by receivables.
- US$19.3 million (31 March 2018: US$22.2 million) worth of borrowings are secured by a negative pledge over assets.
- US$6.3 million (31 March 2018: US$27.8 million) worth of borrowings are secured by mortgage bonds over freehold land and buildings with a carrying amount of US$43.4 million (31 March 2018: US$45.6 million).
The Group has issued cross company guarantees worth US$53.1 million (31 March 2018: US$42.1 million) for Group borrowing facilities.
6.2 Breach of loan covenants
During the current period, the Group was in default on some of its loan covenants with financial institutions. Details of loans in default as at 30 September 2018 are as follows:
- S$17.1 million (31 March 2018: US$16.1 million) secured borrowing, carrying interest at 12% p.a. The loan is currently on overdraft and fundraising activities to mobillise long term finance to expunge all short term loans are underway.
- US$2.5 million (31 March 2018: US$2.4 million) secured borrowing, carrying interest at 11% p.a. The loan expired on 30 September 2018.
- US$2.8 million (31 March 2018: US$3.7 million) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 11% p.a. The loan expired on 31 May 2018.
- US$10.6 million (31 March 2018: US$9.4 million) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 24% p.a. The loan expired on 30 June 2018.
- Loan instalments and interest amounting to US$1.3 million (31 March 2018: US$1.1 million) were in arrears as at 30 September 2018 for a loan of US$1.7 million (31 March 2018: US$2.7 million) expiring on 31 January 2019.
- Loan instalments amounting to US$180,000 (31 March 2018: US$373,000) were in arrears as at 30 September 2018 for a loan of US$4.0 million (31 March 2018: US$4.7 million) expiring on 31 July 2021.
- US$4.9 million (31 March 2018: US$4.6 million) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 18% p.a. The loan expired on 31 October 2017 and is now subject of litigation.
- US$468,500 (31 March 2018: US$432,678) unsecured borrowing, carrying interest at 15% p.a. The loan expired on 23 July 2017 and is now subject of litigation.
