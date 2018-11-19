Overall, 5,907 renewable energy projects totaling 5 GW are now under review by the Dutch Ministry of Economy in the second round of the SDE+ program for this year. Solar accounts for 72.8% of the total submitted capacity.The Dutch Ministry of Economy has announced that PV projects with a combined capacity of 3,708 MW have been submitted for the autumn round of the 2018 SDE+ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large-scale solar and renewable energy power projects. Solar accounts for 72.8% of the total preassigned capacity. Overall, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency Rijksdienst voor ...

