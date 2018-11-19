

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that China wants to make a deal on trade with the United States, but any pact has to be reciprocal.



Trump's comments helped raise hopes that the U.S. and China will agree on at least 'a deal to get a deal' when Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Argentina later this month.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 34 points or 0.68 percent at 5,059 in opening deals after losing 0.2 percent on Friday.



Banks led the surge, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent.



On the flip side, automaker Renault tumbled 4.7 percent on a report that Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is facing arrest for alleged financial trading violations. Peugeot shares rose over 1 percent.



