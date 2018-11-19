

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices declined sharply in November at the fastest monthly pace in seven years, figures from the property market data website Rightmove showed on Monday.



Average asking prices dropped GBP 5,222 or 1.7 percent month-on-month to GBP 302,023 in November. That was biggest November drop since 2012, Rightmove said.



Compared to the same month a year ago, house prices were 0.2 percent or GBP 607 lower in November, marking the first year-on-year fall in average asking prices since November 2011.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX