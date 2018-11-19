sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,98 Euro		+0,06
+1,22 %
WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,952
5,07
12:55
4,979
5,058
12:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIGHTMOVE PLC4,98+1,22 %