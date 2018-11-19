

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May's speech at the CBI annual conference.



The British pound edged higher against major currencies in early European trading, helping limit overall gains to some extent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 27 points or 0.39 percent at 7,040 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent lower on Friday.



Airline easyJet rose 1.2 percent ahead of its annual results due on Tuesday, while Kingfisher climbed 2.6 percent.



Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore all rose more than 1 percent, tracking an uptick in copper prices after U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that China wants to make a deal on trade with the United States, but any pact has to be reciprocal.



Trump's comments helped raise hopes that the U.S. and China will agree on at least 'a deal to get a deal' when Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Argentina later this month.



BHP Billiton advanced 1 percent after it reached an agreement with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to settle the transfer pricing dispute relating to its marketing operations in Singapore.



Engineering services company Babcock International Group added 0.8 percent after it issued a statement regarding exceptional items likely to be included in the company's half year results announcement on November 21.



