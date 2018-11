Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $35.7bn Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market

LONDON, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Segments (Operational & Field Maintenance, Heavy Engine Maintenance, Heavy Airframe Maintenance, Components). Forecasts by Country with Details of Fleet Structure (Combat, Tanker, Special Mission, Transport, Training) Plus Analysis of Top Companies

Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul capabilities are a key part of the defence sector and play an especially crucial role for military aircraft. This is due to the constant need for a capable and operational military aircraft, part of any robust military force. As a result, the market outlook for this area of the defence sector is positive. Visiongain assesses the market to be valued at $35.7bn in 2019 and with continued advancement and sustained market demand, Visiongain predicts growth for the global military MRO market.

5 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:

1) The report provides detailed profiles of 20 leading companies operating within the military aircraft MRO market

- Airbus Group

- Leonardo

- AMMROC

- BAE Systems PLC

- Boeing Defense, Space and Security

- Dassault Aviation

- DynCorp International

- Embraer S.A

- GE Aviation

- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

- Honeywell Aerospace

- L-3 Communications

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Pratt & Whitney

- Rolls Royce Defence Aerospace

- RUAG Aviation

- Safran SA

- ST Aerospace

- United Aircraft Corporation

2) Global Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

3) The 20 Leading national military aircraft MRO markets are forecast and analysed in full detail for the forecast period, including

North America

- US Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Canada Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

Asia Pacific

- China Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- India Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Japan Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Pakistan Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- South Korea Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Taiwan Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Singapore Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Australia Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

Europe

- UK Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- France Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Italy Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Germany Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Spain Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Russia Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029



Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- UAE Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Israel Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Turkey Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

Rest of the World

- Rest of the World Military Aircraft MRO Market Forecast 2019-2029

4) Our study also shows which submarkets will grow at the fastest rates over the period 2019-2029

- Operational And Field Maintenance Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Heavy Airframe Maintenance Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Heavy Engine Maintenance Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Components Maintenance Market Forecast 2019-2029

5) Details of over 480 military aircraft MRO contracts

Target readership

• Defence and aerospace OEMs

• Prime defence contractors

• Component suppliers

• Avionics manufacturers

• Aircraft maintenance companies

• Defence industry research organisations

• Defence and aerospace marketing teams

• Business analysis departments

• Venture capitalists

• Investment analysts

• Consultancies

• Defence and aerospace industry investors

• Technology investors/hedge funds

• Defence industry regulators and other policy deciders

• Government agencies

