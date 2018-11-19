The seventh round of funding under the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development program takes to US$350 million the amount pumped into clean energy as part of state-run energy transition strategies in the developing world.The United Arab Emirates, in partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has committed a further $50 million in loans for renewable energy projects in developing countries. The facility will be made available as the seventh offering of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) loans program. Applications for the funding cycle will be accepted until February 14. ...

