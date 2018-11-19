sprite-preloader
Fidelity European Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, November 19

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:19 November 2018

Name of applicant:Fidelity European Values PLC
Name of scheme:Fidelity ISA and Fidelity Share Plan
Period of return:From:18 May 2018To:17 November 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan

Name of contact:Bonita Guntrip
Company Secretary
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Telephone number of contact:01737 837320

