Fidelity European Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, November 19
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:19 November 2018
|Name of applicant:
|Fidelity European Values PLC
|Name of scheme:
|Fidelity ISA and Fidelity Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|18 May 2018
|To:
|17 November 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan
|Name of contact:
|Bonita Guntrip
Company Secretary
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
|Telephone number of contact:
|01737 837320