IAR Systems, Secure Thingz and Renesas Electronics Collaborate on Solutions for Reliable Industrial IoT Security

UPPSALA, Sweden, CAMBRIDGE, England and TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, Secure Thingz, a global domain expert in device security, embedded systems and lifecycle management, and Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced their collaboration to secure industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications. As part of this collaboration, the companies will develop new solutions that combine IAR Systems' leading software development technology, Secure Thingz' expertise in advanced IoT security, and Renesas Electronics' secure semiconductor solutions. The new solutions resulting from this joint effort will enable users to develop robust and secure IoT systems with confidence.

Security is an inherent risk when it comes to connected devices. In the Industrial IoT, incoming threats and system vulnerabilities can result in life-threatening or high-risk situations. Therefore, embedded applications in this area require very strong features for security and reliability. To meet these requirements, Secure Thingz' Embedded Trust, which is a security development environment that leverages the IAR Embedded Workbench IDE from IAR Systems, will support Renesas microcontrollers (MCUs) when Embedded Trust is launched to the broader market in 2019. This new hardware and software solution will enable organizations to secure their systems, intellectual property (IP) and data.

"Despite legislation and new security standards mandating greater protection, the news stories of hacking, theft and counterfeiting still persist. It is now a question of when, and not if, you will be compromised," says Haydn Povey, CEO, Secure Thingz. "At Secure Thingz, we are collaborating with trusted industry friends to secure the connected world and inhibit these compromises. The collaboration between Secure Thingz, IAR Systems and Renesas will help organizations conquer the security challenges of today and tomorrow."

"To really deliver on the promise of the IoT, embedded applications will need to include security from start, both in hardware and software," says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "IAR Systems' long-standing collaboration with Renesas has resulted in a number of successful activities and solutions. Now with connected IoT devices all around us and ongoing security threats, we as suppliers need to help our customers in the best way we can. IAR Systems and Secure Thingz are working together to make superior security available for all, and we are pleased to have Renesas with us on this journey."

"With increased connectivity come greater security risks, and the growing number of connected industrial devices requires a stronger focus on security from the early stages of chip design to protect both the silicon solution and the application from potential security issues," says Yoshikazu Yokota, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Industrial Solution Business Unit, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "For the past 30 years, our collaboration with IAR Systems has introduced reliable and high-performance solutions that have enabled the creation of innovative embedded designs, and with the addition of Secure Thingz moving forward, we are poised to support the next generation of Industrial IoT design with the security it needs."

