Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-11-19 11:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on November 19, 2018: ISIN code LT0000670036 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB00025A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB00025A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2018-11-21 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2025-11-21 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,8 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,830 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,855 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,900 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 20 250 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 10 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 9 962 891,81 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.