19.11.2018 | 11:40
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 19

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that on 16 November 2018 it purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £3.09 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 21,686,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 42,822,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

19 November 2018

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


