In 2017, the 13 European countries analyzed in the publisher's Global Surgical Procedure Volumes Database accounted for 20% of the total volume of surgical procedures performed in the world.
Despite Europe's relative maturity, growth in the annual number of procedures performed should not lag the global average and is expected to increase modestly through 2022. By then the region's share of global procedures will have fallen to 19%, although this is mainly due to higher-than-average growth in Asia.
The main reasons for growth in Europe include favorable demographics and epidemiological trends; excellent access to care, which ensures that a growing elderly population will be able to receive surgical treatment; and the rising ratio of procedures per population in countries such as Italy, Poland, and Spain, in which current utilization levels are lower than the regional average.
Countries covered include France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, and Poland.
Procedures Covered
- Cardiothoracic Interventional Cardiology Procedures
- Peripheral Vascular Procedures
- Neurosurgical Procedures
- General Surgery Procedures
- Orthopaedic Procedures
- Spine Procedures
- Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures
- Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures
- Ophthalmology Procedures
- Urological Procedures
- Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures
- Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures
Key Topics Covered
1. Europe Procedure Volumes Analysis Trends Opportunities
Executive Summary
1.1 Highlights and Analysis of Important Surgical Procedures
1.1.1 Fast-Growing Procedures
1.1.2 High-Volume Procedures
1.1.3 Declining Procedures
1.2 Regional Trends
1.2.1 Germany
1.2.2 Medium Surgical Ratio European Countries
1.2.3 Lower Surgical Ratio European Countries
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1-1: Share (%) of Global Surgical Volumes by Region, 2017 2022
Exhibit 1-2: Growth in Annual Volumes by Region, 2018-2022
Exhibit 1-3: Fast-Growing Procedures in Europe, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-4: High-Volume Procedures in Europe, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-5: Declining Procedures in Europe, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-6: Regional Growth Rates by Surgical Category in Europe, 2017-2022
Exhibit 1-7: Surgeries per Population in Europe, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-8: Surgeries per Population in Europe: 3 Regions, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-9: Procedures per Population, Germany, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-10: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in Germany, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-11: Selected Annual Caseloads in Germany, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-12: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Germany
Exhibit 1-13: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Germany, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-14: Surgical Procedures by Category in Germany, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-15: Procedures per Population, MEU Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-16: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in MEU Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-17: Selected Annual Caseloads in MEU Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-18: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in MEU Countries
Exhibit 1-19: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in MEU Countries, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-20: Surgical Procedures by Category in MEU Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-21: Procedures per Population, LEU Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-22: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in LEU Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-23: Selected Annual Caseloads in LEU Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-24: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in LEU Countries
Exhibit 1-25: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in LEU Countries, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-26: Surgical Procedures by Category in LEU Countries, 2015-2022
Appendix: Databook
