The "Europe - Procedure Volumes Analysis Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the 13 European countries analyzed in the publisher's Global Surgical Procedure Volumes Database accounted for 20% of the total volume of surgical procedures performed in the world.

Despite Europe's relative maturity, growth in the annual number of procedures performed should not lag the global average and is expected to increase modestly through 2022. By then the region's share of global procedures will have fallen to 19%, although this is mainly due to higher-than-average growth in Asia.

The main reasons for growth in Europe include favorable demographics and epidemiological trends; excellent access to care, which ensures that a growing elderly population will be able to receive surgical treatment; and the rising ratio of procedures per population in countries such as Italy, Poland, and Spain, in which current utilization levels are lower than the regional average.

Countries covered include France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, and Poland.

Procedures Covered

Cardiothoracic Interventional Cardiology Procedures

Peripheral Vascular Procedures

Neurosurgical Procedures

General Surgery Procedures

Orthopaedic Procedures

Spine Procedures

Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures

Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures

Ophthalmology Procedures

Urological Procedures

Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures

Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures

Key Topics Covered

1. Europe Procedure Volumes Analysis Trends Opportunities

Executive Summary

1.1 Highlights and Analysis of Important Surgical Procedures

1.1.1 Fast-Growing Procedures

1.1.2 High-Volume Procedures

1.1.3 Declining Procedures

1.2 Regional Trends

1.2.1 Germany

1.2.2 Medium Surgical Ratio European Countries

1.2.3 Lower Surgical Ratio European Countries

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1-1: Share (%) of Global Surgical Volumes by Region, 2017 2022

Exhibit 1-2: Growth in Annual Volumes by Region, 2018-2022

Exhibit 1-3: Fast-Growing Procedures in Europe, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-4: High-Volume Procedures in Europe, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-5: Declining Procedures in Europe, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-6: Regional Growth Rates by Surgical Category in Europe, 2017-2022

Exhibit 1-7: Surgeries per Population in Europe, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-8: Surgeries per Population in Europe: 3 Regions, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-9: Procedures per Population, Germany, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-10: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in Germany, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-11: Selected Annual Caseloads in Germany, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-12: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Germany

Exhibit 1-13: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Germany, Distribution of Sub-Segments

Exhibit 1-14: Surgical Procedures by Category in Germany, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-15: Procedures per Population, MEU Countries, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-16: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in MEU Countries, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-17: Selected Annual Caseloads in MEU Countries, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-18: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in MEU Countries

Exhibit 1-19: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in MEU Countries, Distribution of Sub-Segments

Exhibit 1-20: Surgical Procedures by Category in MEU Countries, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-21: Procedures per Population, LEU Countries, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-22: The Prevalence of Key Conditions in LEU Countries, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-23: Selected Annual Caseloads in LEU Countries, 2015-2022

Exhibit 1-24: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in LEU Countries

Exhibit 1-25: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in LEU Countries, Distribution of Sub-Segments

Exhibit 1-26: Surgical Procedures by Category in LEU Countries, 2015-2022

Appendix: Databook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qcbvwx/european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005295/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



Related Topics: Surgical Procedures