PRESS RELEASE

Technicolor: COMMENTS ON INFORMATION CIRCULATING iN THE MARKET

Paris (France), 19 November 2018- There have been press reports and market rumours with respect to potential transactions involving Technicolor (http://www.technicolor.com) (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY). The company regularly reviews and evaluates strategic alternatives for its assets, whether acquisitions, combinations or divestments, in the best interest of its stakeholders. This may involve discussions with industry players and/or financial investors. This is an ongoing process in keeping with management's mission to deliver value for shareholders.

In this regard, Technicolor stresses that any discussions are at a preliminary stage. No strategic decision or commitment has been made.

Technicolor will provide no further comment on rumors.

