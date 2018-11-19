Exhibit: Scents Museum of Hong Kong (Designer: Jacqueline Chak) - Inspired by the idea of preserving scents, the designer has joined with candle-master Xavier from Moon Laboratory to create a series of quintessential flavours and smells of Hong Kong using candles. The unique scents include Hoe Hin White Flower Embrocation, pineapple buns, egg tarts, Dit Da Jow (a popular Chinese liniment), egg waffles, the Michelia x alba tree, curry fish balls and Chinese herbal tea



Banbi Chen, Tel: +852 2584 4525, Email: banbi.yc.chen@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the second edition of DesignInspire returns next month (6-8 Dec) to promote design and innovation through an array of interactive exhibits, creative designs and award-winning projects.As a prelude to DesignInspire, and as part of a citywide promotion, the first leg of the "RetroInnovations" Exhibition opens today and runs until 25 Nov at Times Square in Causeway Bay. The second leg of the exhibition, featuring 15 different works from another group of designers, will feature at the Gallery by the Harbour in Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, from 27 Nov-3 Dec. The project is supported by the Design Council of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Interior Design Association and the Hong Kong Institute of Architects.Local Designers' Installations Bridge the Past and FutureTwenty-six young local design talents from various disciplines - including architecture, product design and fashion/accessories design - were invited by the HKTDC to create a series of contemporary installations under the theme "RetroInnovations" to pay tribute to aspects of the city's traditional culture and craftsmanship. The five installations displayed at Times Square will engage all the five senses - smell, taste, hearing, touch and vision - of visitors to the exhibition.Visitors are welcome to interact with the installations and experience how creativity improves living, bridges the past and the future, and helps promote a positive spirit among city dwellers from all walks of life.DesignInspire Opens Next MonthThe second edition of DesignInspire, organised as part of Business of Design Week in Hong Kong, runs from 6-8 Dec at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Under the theme "Co-create a Happy City", the expo will gather design talents from nine countries and regions, including this year's Partner City, Melbourne, and will present a series of "InnoTalks" to showcase global creativity.One of the highlights of this year's DesignInspire is the "Urbanovation" pavilion, which features innovative designs and the latest technologies, such as robotics applications, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) education and smart living, that are helping to create more liveable and more efficient cities. Another focus will be the "Hong Kong Creative Force" pavilion, which spotlights local creativity and craftsmanship.DesignInspire is open to the public, with free admission over all three days of the event.RetroInnovations x 5 Senses Roadshow - Part IDate: 19-25 Nov 2018Time: 10am-10pmVenue: Times Square (Covered Piazza. Ground Floor), Causeway BayRetroInnovations Roadshow - Part IIDate: 27 Nov-3 Dec 2018Time: 11am-10pmVenue: Harbour City (Gallery by the Harbour, Shop 207, Ocean Centre), Tsim Sha TsuiDesignInspireDate: 6-8 Dec 2018 (Thursday to Saturday)Opening Hours: 6-7 Dec: 9:30am-7pm; 8 Dec: 9:30am-6:30pmVenue: Halls 3DE, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition CentreWebsite: www.designinspire.com.hkFree admissionPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2BguyaFAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.