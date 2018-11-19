[WEBINAR] 2019 Outlook and Growth Opportunities within the Agriculture and Nutrition Industries

How will agriculture and nutrition industries evolve in 2019?

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced that it will host a live, complimentary Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) briefing, "2019 Outlook and Growth Opportunities within the Agriculture and Nutrition Industries," on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT.

Tosin Jack, Visionary Science Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, will host an interactive briefing exploring how technology will play a pivotal role in addressing challenges facing the agriculture and nutrition industries and how future collaboration across the food industry is expected to shape the industry, as manufacturers try to stay competitive in an evolving market.

The webinar will provide an overview of the agriculture and nutrition industries, highlighting opportunities stemming from social, technological, economical, environmental, and political mega trends. Internet of Things, agritech, and 2019 predicted trends will also be discussed.

"Food safety will be of paramount importance in 2019 with technology driving innovation across the agriculture and nutrition supply chains to allow improved traceability and food safety," said Jack. "Start-ups are expected to continue to play a vital role in market growth by revolutionizing the industry, while more mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are likely as market participants deal with the impact of ever-evolving trends."

The informative webinar will provide key takeaways, including:

An overview of the food & beverage market in value terms and by category, showing the most consumed food and beverages across the globe and trends supporting demand

Trends to watch in 2019

Technology innovations and challenges facing the agritech industry

The impact of PEST trends on the food and beverage industry

