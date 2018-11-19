Conductive Inks Market to Reach Worth of US$4,275.4 Mn by 2025 End, Smart Packaging Applications and Flexible Electronics Support New Frontiers - TMR

ALBANY, New York, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global conductive inks market features an increasingly competitive landscape characterized by high degree of fragmentation, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Leading players are launching a slew of products based on a mix of approaches to get better foothold in the conductive inks market. Several vendors are likely to largely focus on price differentiation to gain a competitive edge over their peers. TMR observes that prominent companies in the global conductive inks market are increasingly focusing on research and development (R&D) activities in order to unveil products to meet the performance demands for a wide variety of printing applications. Furthermore, a growing number of players are focusing on developing a slew of better conductive inks such as based on aluminum, nickel, and gold for various end-use industries, which helps them consolidate their positions in the market.

Prominent names in the global conductive inks market include Heraeus Holding GmbH, Henkel, Sun Chemical Corporation, E.l. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and NovaCentrix.

The global conductive inks market stood at a worth of US$2,340.0 million in 2016. Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2017-2025, the global market is projected to touch a valuation of US$4,275.4 million by the end of 2025.

Among the various broad types of conductive inks market, the silver conductive inks segment held the major share in 2016. This can be attributed to the widespread demand for this type of conductive inks in standard formulations among key end-use industries such as for energy, consumer electronics, and medical.

Of the various regions, Asia Pacific led the global conductive inks market in 2016 and it held a share of over 47.0% in 2016. The growth of the regional demand for conductive inks is fueled majorly by the burgeoning use of these in electronics printing applications. The rapid strides by the electronics industry in region will support the thriving demand.

Widespread Application of Conductive Inks in Printed Electronic Devices drives Growth

Conductive inks have garnered distinctly large momentum from their wide range of use in printing electronics applications across the world. The constant flux of products related to conductive inks and glues for a variety of electronics applications has kept the market increasingly lucrative over the past few years. The rising demand for better conductive inks that can also bring cost-savings advantage for designers of printed electronics, world over, is a key factor propelling the growth of the conductive inks market.

The conductive inks market is also driven by the rising demand for conductive inks and glues for meeting specific performance needs in industries such as the automotive, medical, and healthcare sectors. The demand for conductive inks is gaining robust, constant impetus from the rising uptake of flexible and touch screen based electronics. The substantial use of conductive inks for screen printing applications is fueling the rapid expansion of the market. The advent of various processes through which these inks can be applied in various end-use industries is also boosting the conductive inks market.

Focus of Developing Better and Cost-Effective Inks for Medical End-use Industry underpins New Avenues

The conductive inks market gained marked momentum from initiatives taken by vendors to offer innovative products to meet the current and emerging needs in end-use industries. The medical sector is a recent case in point. A large part of the demand for conductive inks in the medical sector is driven by the increasing commercialization of printed hardware. Moreover, the rising use of miniaturized electronics and printed batteries in various printed applications is also accentuating the demand for conductive inks in developing and developed economies. The rising application of conductive inks in manufacturing therapeutic sensors is a notable factor bolstering the market.

The global conductive inks market is witnessing new, exciting avenues from the rising demand for these inks in smart packaging applications for the pharmaceutical industry. In particular, the rising demand for these inks in printing applications in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) applications is a key trend expected to bolster the prospects of the conductive inks market.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Conductive Inks Market (Type - Silver Conductive Inks, Copper Conductive Inks, Conductive Polymers, Conductive Nanotube Ink, and Graphene/ Carbon Ink; Application - Photovoltaic Cells, Displays, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Printed Circuit Board, and Biosensors) - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2017-2025".

Global Conductive Inks Market is segmented based on:

Type

Silver Conductive Inks

Copper Conductive Inks

Conductive Polymers

Conductive Nanotube Ink

Graphene/ Carbon Ink

Others

Application

Photovoltaic Cells

Displays

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Printed Circuit Board

Biosensors

Others

Region

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle-East & Africa

& South America Brazil Rest of South America





