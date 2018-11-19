The RE100 Progress Insights Annual Report 2018, released at the end of last week, portrays the central role corporate policies can play in carbon mitigation efforts.Key highlights offered by the RE100 group are that its 155 members now operate in over 140 markets worldwide; there has been a 41% rise in renewable electricity used by its members this year; and the operations of 37 of its members are now 95% powered by renewables. Another milestone revealed by the report is that if RE100 were considered a country, it would have the 23rd largest electricity consumption in the world (188 TWh per year), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...