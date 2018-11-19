Leipzig Tourismus und Marketing: Leipzig Highlights 2019

LEIPZIG, Germany, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

30 Years of the Peaceful Revolution

In 2019 Leipzig will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Peaceful Revolution. The decisive Monday demonstration on 9 October 1989 attracted more than 70,000 people. Their non-violent protest paved the way for the fall of the Berlin Wall and German unity. The Festival of Lights Leipzig 2019 is held to commemorate the events. www.lichtfest.leipziger-freiheit.de/

Clara Schumann's 200th birthday

Clara Schumann, Leipzig's most famous female composer and celebrated pianist, spent the first 25 years of her life in the city. At the age of nine, she made her concert debut in Leipzig's Gewandhaus. In 1840, she married Robert Schumann in Leipzig. 2019 is the 200th anniversary of her birth. The city of Leipzig will celebrate Clara Schumann all year long with a project called CLARA19. It will open on 26 January 2019 with a ceremony. The highlight of the year will be the Schumann Festival Week from 12 to 29 September 2019. www.leipzig.travel/de/kultur/musik/leipziger-komponisten/clara-schumann/

Bachfest Leipzig

The popular Bachfest Leipzig takes place every year in honour of Johann Sebastian Bach. In 2019, the 'courtly' side of Bach's oeuvre will be made audible under the motto "Bach, Court Compositeur". His work at various royal courts motivated him to write all varied compositions. The Bachfest Leipzig 2019 will take place from 14 - 23 June. www.bachfestleipzig.de/en/bachfest

100 years of Bauhaus

2019 Leipzig celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Bauhaus school of architecture. In Leipzig many architectural masterpieces of the 1920s and 1930s can be found. At the same time various exhibitions are organised: from 18/04- 29/09 "Bauhaus_Sachsen" at GRASSI Museum of Applied Arts and from 30/06- 27/10 "Art of Printing 1919" at Museum of Printing Arts. www.bauhaus100.de

Contact:

Leipzig Tourismus und Marketing GmbH

Eileen Klötzer

Phone: +49-341-7104-200

Email: e.kloetzer@ltm-leipzig.de