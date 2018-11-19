Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 16-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.90p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.71p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.55p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16