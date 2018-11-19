Chubu Centrair International Airport has been ranked for the second consecutive year as a 5-star Airport*1, the world highest airport rank, in the Regional Airport*2 category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005317/en/

In order to reply to the diversifying needs of the increasing international travellers, Chubu Centrair International Airport is aiming to become an easier to use and a more comfortable airport.

In SKYTRAX's*3 survey, which includes over 500 airport evaluation categories, Chubu Centrair International Airport has ranked specially high in "Airport staff service" and "Airport cleanness" among other airports.

In addition, Chubu Centrair International Airport has been also awarded in SKYTRAX's "World Airport Awards", an international airport rating based on client service, as "The World's Best Regional Airport" (for 4th consecutive year since 2015) and "Best Regional Airport-Asia" (for 8th consecutive year since 2011). 2019 year's results will be announced in March 2019.

Chubu Centrair wants to thank all the travellers using our facilities. From now on the whole airport will aim even higher and it is going to make a greater effort to provide an even better service.

For more information:

https://skytraxratings.com/chubu-centrair-airport-certified-as-5-star-regional-airport

*1 5-star Airport: list of airports apart from Chubu Centrair International Airport.

*2 Regional Airport: this category covers airport located in non-capital areas focused on domestic flights, an international flight media of 6 hours length, or a minority of continental flights.

*3 SKYTRAX: was founded in Britain in 1989 as an air transport rating company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005317/en/

Contacts:

Central Japan International Airport Co.,Ltd.

Takamichi Chiba, +81-569-38-7775

Public Relations

centrair-application@cjiac.co.jp