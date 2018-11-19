Amyloidosis Treatment Market Worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global amyloidosis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Several factors such as increased adoption of novel targeted therapies and transplantations, emergence of biologics, and rising geriatric population are driving the market.

Amyloidosis is a group of rare diseases where misfolded aggregates of proteins (amyloids) buildup in tissues and organs. AL amyloidosis is the most common type of amyloidosis in U.S., with approximately 3,000 to 4,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Although in majority of cases, the disease is diagnosed in people over the age of 60, there are a few cases of people being diagnosed in their late 20s and about two-thirds of the patients are male.

Among treatments, chemotherapy held the largest share in 2017, followed by targeted therapy, and supportive care. However, targeted therapies are expected to dominate the market in 2025, supported by a strong pipeline and potential approval of drugs such as Alnylam's Onpattro, Ionis' Tegsedi, Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex, and Takeda's Ninlaro.

Stem cell transplants and targeted therapies are gaining traction in developed countries. However, amyloidosis cohorts in endemic regions do not have access to sufficient healthcare infrastructure to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment in underdeveloped countries. Chemotherapy and supportive care are anticipated to lose market share over the forecast period due to adverse side effects and lower efficacy.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

An estimated 16,000 people in U.S. suffer from amyloidosis, with approximately 3,000 to 4,000 new cases being reported annually

U.S. dominated the global amyloidosis treatment market, with a share of more than 27.0% in 2017 due to potential launch of pipeline drugs, increased adoption of novel therapeutics, and high cost of treatment in the country

Chemotherapy dominated the amyloidosis treatment market, with a share of about 35.0% in 2017. Targeted therapies are projected to witness double-digit growth during the forecast period due to multiple product approvals

Emerging markets for amyloidosis such as China , Sweden , Portugal , Turkey , South Africa , Brazil , Mexico , Saudi Arabia , and India are expected to show attractive growth over the forecast period due to improved healthcare infrastructure, favorable government policies, increased investment, and large amyloidosis cohort

, , , , , , , , and are expected to show attractive growth over the forecast period due to improved healthcare infrastructure, favorable government policies, increased investment, and large amyloidosis cohort Alnylam, Ionis, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Takeda are some of the key players operating in this market

Currently, 19 products are under evaluation for amyloidosis treatment in various stages of clinical development. Promising pipeline candidates such as Onpattro, Vyndaqel, Tegsedi, Darzalex, and Ninlaro are expected to generate significant revenue upon launch.

