Terranova Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-based Training

Company Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Gartner, Inc. has named Terranova a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness CBT*. Terranova provides a comprehensive cyber security awareness offering that includes Security Awareness Training, Phishing Simulation Platform, Compliance and Privacy including GDPR Awareness Training- supported by the security awareness 5-step framework which provides an evidence-based, step by step approach for a successful security awareness program with measurable impact.

"We believe the recognition is validation of our strong vision and delivery of a cyber security awareness portfolio that addresses the needs of security awareness teams worldwide," said Lise Lapointe, Founder and CEO, Terranova. "We are delivering on our mission to help organizations drastically reduce the human risk factor, change behavior with impactful anti-phishing and security awareness programs - at Terranova we call this "The Human Fix to Human Risk[TM]."

According to Gartner, people influence security more than technology or policy, and cybercriminals know how to exploit human behaviors. Security and risk management leaders must invest in tools that increase awareness and influence behavior that supports business objectives through computer-based training.

Terranova continues to help security awareness teams cultivate a security mindset, change behavior and secure their organizations in the digital world and the result of this work is based on the five people-centric elements for cyber security awareness success:

People-centric Element #1: Consultative approach

CISO Coaching empowers clients with the expertise around launching effective training and phishing simulation campaigns.

Expertise in security awareness, adult learning and behavioral psychology: Combined with in-house CISOs, expertise in pedagogy and behavioral psychology is at the foundation of our instructional design of our content and of our 5-step framework.

Cyber security awareness program assessment helps organizations determine the maturity of their awareness programs and provides personalized recommendations on how they can advance their program.

People-centric Element #2: Power of personalization:

Terranova offers a variety of content formats and the ability to personalize the content to the organization's brand, culture and languages. An end-to-end multi-lingual experience provides users with a fully native language experience including the platform interfaces as well as content and email messages.

People-centric Element #3: Evidence-based framework:

A repeatable, proven framework is essential for security awareness success. CISOs globally leverage the evidence-based security awareness 5-step framework that successfully drives behavioral change for organizations.

People-centric Element #4: Automation and Ease of Use:

The next-generation security awareness management solution enables the assembly of modular, targeted campaigns to maximize training effectiveness. This includes a phishing simulation platform enhanced with automation capabilities and new scenarios/in-the-moment feedback based on the latest phishing threats.

People-centric Element #5: Flexible Delivery Models:

Perhaps the most important aspect is flexibility. Organizations can choose to have Terranova completely manage their security awareness program, manage some aspects of it, or opt for the self-managed model. The content can be used as is, or completely personalized. This is critical for organizations who struggle with the lack of security awareness resources or expertise.

"Easy to Customize, Implement. Comprehensive Multi-Language Deployment Options". "Comprehensive, cost-effect offering. Excellent customer service and responsiveness. Terranova's ability to deliver a culturally diverse solution converting a multitude of security awareness and compliance topics made them the natural choice for us." Five Star Rating as of 04/20/2018 - Gartner Peer Insights - Director, Information Security GRC - Services Industry - Company Size 10B-30B USD

"Traditional approaches to security awareness begin with deploying similar content to all users. We believe this latest recognition from Gartner acknowledges our work to closely partner with customers to analyze their environment first and plan according to the organization's objectives. Innovative offerings including the proven framework, security awareness as a managed service and CISO coaching, empower our customers to deploy anti-phishing and security awareness programs that are tailored to their brand, culture, maturity level and user motivation. This strategy allows security awareness teams to better meet KPIs and deliver an ROI back to the business," continued Lapointe.

The security awareness 5-step framework is further described in Lapointe's book The Human Fix to Human Risk[TM] which illustrates the 5 steps to masterminding an effective security awareness program. Additional details can be found here.

To receive a complimentary copy of the report, please click here . For additional information on Terranova's cyber security awareness solutions, visit http://www.terranovasecurity.com.

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness CBT, by Joanna Huisman, October 25, 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

ABOUT TERRANOVA

Terranova is a global leader in cyber security awareness, with 1000+ successful anti- phishing, GDPR and security awareness programs spanning over 6 million users. Organizations continue to leverage the Terranova security awareness 5-step framework which provides an evidence-based, step by step approach to a successful security awareness program. Terranova is working with organizations and security awareness teams worldwide to design programs that drastically reduce the human risk factor to effectively counter all cyber attacks. Learn more at http://www.terranovasecurity.com.

