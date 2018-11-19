Cyberfort Software, Inc.: Cyberfort Software (CYBF) Plans to Apply for Uplisting to OTCQB in Q1 2019

Cyberfort Software (CYBF) Plans to Apply for Uplisting to OTCQB in Q1 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / Cyberfort Software, Inc. (OTC PINK: CYBF), a cybersecurity technology company, today announces that it will apply for uplisting to the OTCQB® Venture Market in the first quarter of 2019.

"Trading on the OTCQB will be another important milestone for CYBF and a key step in expanding our financial communication program. Uplisting from the Pink Sheets will help us provide greater transparency to existing and prospective shareholders while growing our exposure to a broader investing audience," stated CYBF CEO Daniel Cattlin.

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB is an established public market that helps companies build shareholder value while working to enhance liquidity and achieve fair valuation. Among other advantages, OTCQB increases transparency, reporting standards, and compliance requirements.

CYBF is currently fulfilling OTC Markets' uplisting requirements and has completed the annual verification and management certification process, as well as a full audit of all financial records for the prior two years of operations.

"These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. We are looking forward to starting the year off on a high note," added Cattlin.

About Cyberfort Software, Inc.

Cyberfort Software Inc. is a cybersecurity technology company dedicated to improving the digital lives, privacy and security of end users and organizations. It targets the worldwide Cyber Security market by specializing in the acquisition and development of security software, content filtering, and ad-blocking technology.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.CyberfortSoftware.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking and which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in question are based on Cyberfort Software Inc's current expectations and projections about future events, based on information currently available. The forward-looking statements found in this press release may also include statements relating to Patriot Berry Farms, Inc. and Cyberfort Software Inc.'s anticipated financial performance, business prospects, new developments, strategies, and similar matters. Cyberfort Software, Inc. provides no assurance regarding the actual outcome of the events contemplated by any forward-looking statements included in this release. Cyberfort Software, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

