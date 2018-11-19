sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,69 Euro		-0,22
-2,78 %
WKN: A1CYV1 ISIN: US74733V1008 Ticker-Symbol: Q8Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
QEP RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QEP RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,345
7,465
14:28
7,33
7,49
14:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QEP RESOURCES INC
QEP RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QEP RESOURCES INC7,69-2,78 %