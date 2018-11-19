Jollychic to give out a One Million Dollar Cash Prize during Black Friday

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With more and more customers going online to celebrate the year-end shopping season, e-commerce giants are also gearing up with generous offers to their customers. Jollychic, the top-ranked e-commerce platform in the Middle East, plans to give out a $1,000,000 cash prize to its users during the Black Friday Sale.

In the past months, Jollychic has launched several industry-leading policies, including an unconditional 15-days free return policy, no-hassle refunds and Customized Delivery Service to give the customer a worry-free shopping experience. Additionally, Jollychic is the Sole Online Shopping Platform of the 7th Arab Fashion Week and Dubai Fashion Days to exclusively supply the limited version of runway brands' clothes.

To provide the best ever Black Friday, this e-commerce leader has also launched multiple reward activities, among which, the most eye-catching is the $1,000,000 Cash Prize.

"This year, we want to bring more fun to our customers with their cheerful shopping," Mohammad Jabri, Marketing VP of Jollychic in Middle East said. "All users can participate in the lucky draw in our app to collect five cards, which represent Family, Love, Peace, Happiness, and Jollychic. Those who successfully complete the collection will share the one million cash prize equally. The bonus can be used in any order without limitation."

According to the rules, the lucky draw will be closed on November 23rd, 8 pm Saudi time, with the prize winners being announced later that day. With such a high bonus and simple rules, half a million people have already taken part in the lucky draw, and more than 20,000 users have successfully collected the five cards. "Those who have not yet gathered the cards still have a chance, as from November 20th, Jollychic will release a large number of scarce cards, meaning the probability of collecting cards will be greatly increased," Jabri said.

Besides the cash bonus, other preferential rewards are also going to be given to the customers. From November 23rd to November 26th, Jollychic will select 77 consumers and pay for their orders. Additionally, there is Lucky Rain, which will give out thousands of red envelopes, including free shipping vouchers, coupons, and more.

"This is Jollychic's sixth Black Friday Shopping Festival. We keep working hard to make it a real celebration that anyone can participate in to make life better," Jabri said.

About Jollychic

Founded in 2012, Jollychic provides a one-stop online shopping experience to consumers, including apparel, electronics, home goods, shoes and bags, and baby products, etc.

As of 2018, Jollychic has over 3,500 employees worldwide, including a 1,500-person operation team in the Middle East to provide 24/7 service. Jollychic has branches in countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Turkey, the United States and China.

Customer can purchase from www.Jollychic.com. The Jollychic app is available from Google Play or App Store.