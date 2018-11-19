SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds to Showcase New Features for DevOps Teams at AWS re:Invent 2018

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2018, today announced its upcoming participation at AWS re:Invent 2018 running November 26 - 30 in Las Vegas. At the event, SolarWinds will highlight new features for its SaaS-based DevOps portfolio consisting of Pingdom, AppOptics, Papertrail, and Loggly. Building on the strength of the portfolio's unmatched inside-out view across the internal aspects of cloud environments-metrics, traces, and logs-plus an external view of the user experience, SolarWinds has added container views and exception tracking to its AppOptics solution, JSON support to its Papertrail solution, and a common login into the portfolio, making it even easier to seamlessly monitor user experience, metrics, traces, and logs within cloud environments. These products can be used individually to provide visibility into cloud-based infrastructure and application performance or used together as a DevOps toolkit to maintain 360-degree visibility into their cloud environments.



"DevOps by principle requires teams to move quickly troubleshooting and debugging their applications. These portfolio updates reflect SolarWinds' continued commitment to provide DevOps teams with powerful, easy-to-use tools to gain a 360-degree view across the full stack," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "Now with the common login, DevOps teams can navigate even more seamlessly as they monitor user experience, metrics, traces, and logs. As we look ahead to AWS re:Invent, we are excited to engage with attendees to discuss and demonstrate how SolarWinds products can help them get back to focusing on the more proactive elements of their job."

Visit SolarWinds at Booth 608

SolarWinds Head Geeks Patrick Hubbard and Thomas LaRock, along with other product experts, will be available at booth 608 to highlight the latest DevOps features and provide demonstrations of how SolarWinds products for DevOps provide unmatched visibility across user experience, metrics, traces, and logs. In addition, attendees stopping by the booth will have an opportunity to register for a chance to win one of 12 Apple TV devices, grab a "More Dev. Less Ops." T-shirt, collect custom laptop stickers, and more cool gear while it lasts.

New Additions to the SolarWinds DevOps Portfolio

AppOptics - The infrastructure and application monitoring solution (https://www.appoptics.com/) now includes container views and exception tracking. With container views , DevOps teams will be able to see container-specific attributes as well as container KPIs, including CPU, RSS memory, and more. One key differentiator for AppOptics is the ability to easily link and navigate to the application performance monitoring (APM) interface for the service running on the container where it would typically be running a single service. This allows DevOps teams to easily monitor the infrastructure KPIs for the containers and quickly link and navigate to see the APM interfaces-transactions, traces, database performance-for the services running on the containers. With exception tracking (https://blog.appoptics.com/an-exceptional-blog-announcing-error-and-exception-tracking-in-appoptics/), DevOps teams can surface error events that are currently reported by the instrumentation, get a list of all available error messages for the given time period for the current service, the volume of each error message, and the volume of each error message over time.

- The (https://papertrailapp.com/) now can ingest, index, search, filter, and render structured log messages in its easy-to-use and powerful interface, giving DevOps teams the ability to troubleshoot application errors, diagnose operational issues, detect anomalies, and trace problems by (https://blog.papertrailapp.com/monitoring-java-application-logs-with-solarwinds-papertrail/). Common Login - The SolarWinds tools for DevOps-Pingdom, AppOptics, Papertrail, and Loggly-now share a unified, common login process and login screen. Once a user logs in with their ID and password they can now easily switch between the tools for streamlined visibility to quickly identify and troubleshoot problems.

In addition to the latest new features, each of the DevOps products are continuously updated with improvements based on customer input. Loggly, which provides log monitoring and analytics, has made enhancements to its user settings, noisy alert suppression, list views, and Surround Search. Pingdom, the web performance managementand user experience monitoring solution, has added SSL certificate monitoring, increased data retention for all users of Visitor Insights/Real User Monitoring, and added shareable interactive reports.

The AppOptics container views and exception tracking, Papertrail support for JSON, and common login are the latest milestones for the SolarWinds product portfolio for DevOps, as it continues to deliver easy-to-use yet powerful cloud monitoring solutionsto help solve specific pain points as standalone products or as a set of solutions for broader, more complex use cases. Deployed individually or together, the products are designed to take less time to get up and running, with less work to maintain-while remaining affordable.

Pricing and Availability

The enhanced SolarWinds portfolio for DevOps is available immediately. Pricing starts at $9.95 per month for Pingdom, $7.50 per month for AppOptics, $7.00 per month for Papertrail, and $99.00 per month for Loggly. As with all SolarWinds products, the company strives to provide the most competitive and affordable pricing available in the market.

*Prices as of November 19, 2018 in U.S. dollars. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

About SolarWinds

SolarWindsonline community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions.

Targeted for DevOps professionals and developers, SolarWinds' cloud management products provide cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premises. Our cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and web performance management. Learn more today at https://www.solarwinds.com/cloud-monitoring .

