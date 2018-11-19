In relation to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (I.R.S.) Notice 2018-72 released on September 20, 2018, Nasdaq Nordic has decided the following: -- Options : Standardized options contracts on ALIV will continue to be listed until end of year 2020 in accordance with the current Quotation list (appendix 2 of the Exchange Rules). Standardized options with expiry in 2019 will be listed and available for trading from Tuesday November 20, 2018. Flexible options contracts on ALIV will be available for trading and clearing also until end of year 2020. The expiry date cannot be after December 31, 2020. -- Futures and forwards : Both standardized and flexible futures and forward contracts on ALIV will not be offered with an expiry date after December 21, 2018. For further information of this Exchange Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative, or product manager Tomas Körberg. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Tomas Körberg Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Phone +46 8 405 6883 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=700089