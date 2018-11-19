Getty Images and BBC Studios Renew Global Representation Partnership for BBC Motion Gallery

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, today announced the renewal of its longstanding partnership with BBC Studios, the global content company and commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group. The five- year deal sees Getty Images continue in its role as the exclusive global distribution partner of BBC Motion Gallery, the global content company's cherished video clip sales business.

Getty Images' comprehensive experience as the gatekeeper of its own globally renowned and historically relevant Hulton Archive, as well as distributor of approximately 330 other well-known collections including Sony Pictures, Vice Media and Japan's NHK, makes Getty Images the premier candidate to continue to partner with BBC Studios.

Dominic Walker, Director of Radio & Music, Motion Gallery & Learning at BBC Studios said: "We are delighted to have agreed a number of significant enhancements to the service already provided by Getty Images. This is an indicator of their faith and trust in us and demonstrates Getty Images' long-term commitment to BBC Motion Gallery. The BBC is an iconic brand and its archive is a rich resource; we are grateful for the opportunity to grow the business from an already established foundation."

With video quickly becoming the primary way for consumers to satisfy their information and entertainment needs, Getty Images continues to invest in expanding its video collection, which currently has roughly 8 million assets.

"This renewal with BBC Studios allows us to continue to work with a respected global brand that is recognized and looked up to across the world," said Lee Martin, Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Development. "With BBC Motion Gallery on the Getty Images platform, we're looking forward to enriching our already comprehensive video offering allowing us to greater serve the needs of our customers in almost every country in the world."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/460335/getty_images_logo.jpg