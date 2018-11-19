The global aircraft weather radar system market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the need for protection from harsh weather. In recent years, passengers or crew have suffered injuries due to severe turbulence in a number of flights. Various other instances of aircraft fuselage getting considerably damaged following a hailstorm encounter were reported. Thus, the detection and avoidance of adverse weather conditions within the safe time limit are necessary for safe and comfortable flight. The airborne weather radar system is an essential tool for pilots that enables the strategic and tactical planning of a safe flight trajectory.

This market research report on the global aircraft weather radar system market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the incorporation of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast as one of the key emerging trends in the global aircraft weather radar system market:

Global aircraft weather radar system market: Incorporation of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B)

At present, there are three types of weather aids that are used in an aircraft flight deck which is often referred to as weather radar. These comprise of actual onboard radar to detect and display weather activity, lightning detectors, and satellite or other source weather radar information that is uploaded to the aircraft from an outside source.

"Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast is a surveillance technology in which an aircraft determines its position through satellite navigation and periodically broadcasts it, enabling it to be tracked. Using orbiting satellite systems along with ground up-links, such as ADS-B, weather information can be sent to an aircraft in flight virtually anywhere in the world," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace components.

Global aircraft weather radar system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global aircraft weather radar system market by application (commercial aviation, and business and general aviation) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The commercial aviation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 71% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 40%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a small decrease in its market share. The APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth over the forecast period.

