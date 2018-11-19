Clutch Ranks SoftServe Among the Top Data Analytics Companies in Ukraine

top data analytics consulting company

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2018, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces it has been named ain Ukraine for its high-quality service in technology transformation consulting by Clutch, a leading B2B research, ratings, and reviews company based in Washington D.C. SoftServe ranked ninth out of more than 140 firms in the data analytics category.

Clutch determines its industry leader rankings by using a methodology that evaluates companies based on industry expertise and the ability to deliver. Additional criteria includes services offered, types of clients, case studies, brand reputation, and visibility within the target market.

"As part of Clutch's service, we provide business to business firms the opportunity to evaluate companies and their competitors so that they can find the best partner to meet their needs," said Jackie Faselt, Business Analyst at Clutch. "SoftServe's technical expertise and positive client feedback makes the company a top data analytics company in Ukraine."

In the online reviews, SoftServe clients shared feedback that praised the global team for:

Offering a lean, agile approach that delivered new iterations every two weeks.

Addressing the human elements and building career-long relationships.

Additionally, SoftServe was recognized as a Top IT Services Provider in Germany by The Manifest, Clutch's sister website, that covers business news and industry lists.

