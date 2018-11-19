sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.11.2018 | 13:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Clutch Ranks SoftServe Among the Top Data Analytics Companies in Ukraine

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2018, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces it has been named a top data analytics consulting companyin Ukraine for its high-quality service in technology transformation consulting by Clutch, a leading B2B research, ratings, and reviews company based in Washington D.C. SoftServe ranked ninth out of more than 140 firms in the data analytics category.

Clutch determines its industry leader rankings by using a methodology that evaluates companies based on industry expertise and the ability to deliver. Additional criteria includes services offered, types of clients, case studies, brand reputation, and visibility within the target market.

"As part of Clutch's service, we provide business to business firms the opportunity to evaluate companies and their competitors so that they can find the best partner to meet their needs," said Jackie Faselt, Business Analyst at Clutch. "SoftServe's technical expertise and positive client feedback makes the company a top data analytics company in Ukraine."

In the online reviews, SoftServe clients shared feedback that praised the global team for:

  • Offering a lean, agile approach that delivered new iterations every two weeks.
  • Addressing the human elements and building career-long relationships.

Additionally, SoftServe was recognized as a Top IT Services Provider in Germanyby The Manifest, Clutch's sister website, that covers business news and industry lists.

About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutchconnects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

About SoftServe
SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.

Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.

We empower enterprises and software companies to, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitterpages.

SoftServe Media Contact
Paul Jones
Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations
pjone@softserveinc.com
512-796-7358


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)