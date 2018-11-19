ADOIT gets recognized in the latest Gartner Report, ranking the highest in 1 of 3 use cases and within two highest across all evaluated use cases

BOC Group, the leading global provider of Enterprise Management Solutions, is pleased to share its recognition in Gartner's latest Critical Capabilities Report for Enterprise Architecture Tools

ADOIT scores within the two highest across all three use cases, while scoring the highest out of eleven tools in "Rearchitecting the Enterprise for Transformation" use case.

Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager comments:

"It is satisfying to be recognized by Gartner for our capabilities, which we are certain is due to our unique value proposition and holistic offering. We believe that our scores in this year's Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools report demonstrate our strength, innovation and continued investment in the agility, flexibility and versatility of our EA portfolio".

The Business Transformation Suite ADOIT supports customers worldwide in the digital transformation of their enterprise, facilitates alignment of their business and IT, and helps generate value through analysing dependencies between organizational assets.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to request a Free Live-Demo, to discover the full potential of its EA suite ADOIT or to reach out for more details about the report.

Gartner Disclaimer

*Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Architecture Tools" by 24 October 2018: https://www.gartner.com/doc/3891897/critical-capabilities-enterprise-architecture-tools

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities, as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADOIT global customers include, among others, Allianz, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank, Vienna International Airport and Volksbank Wien.

Contacts:

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz

Market Development Manager

+43 1 905 10 81 2250

enrique.lobo-cruz@boc-group.com