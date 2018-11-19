

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output increased in September after declining in the previous month, but the pace of growth nearly halved sequentially in the third quarter, figures from Eurostat showed on Monday.



Construction output grew 2 percent from August, when it declined 0.6 percent, revised from 0.5 percent.



Building activity grew 2.2 percent and civil engineering work increased 1.8 percent. Both declined 0.6 percent each in the previous month.



On a year-on-year basis, construction output rose 4.6 percent in September after a 2.2 percent increase in August, revised from 2.5 percent.



In the three months to September, construction output grew 0.8 percent from the second quarter, when it expanded 1.5 percent.



Output rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter following a 2.7 percent increase in the second quarter.



