API-first Architecture and Fast Deployment Cited Among Top Strengths



commercetools, a global leader in next-generation commerce software, has been positioned in the Major Players category of the 2018 IDC MarketScape for B2C Digital Commerce report, which aims to help organizations manage the "speed of change in B2C digital commerce."



commercetools is an API-first platform - one of the two main architectural styles cited in the report for businesses moving off their legacy commerce platform as part of a strategic digital transformation effort. According to the report, "commercetools is one of the foremost vendors in terms of an API-first architecture, thereby allowing customers to deploy very granular functionality via commerce microservices. The microservices are scalable and allow customers to only purchase functionality they need."[1] The report also lauded commercetools' fast deployment - "deployment time for testing and integration takes days, as opposed to weeks or months" - and value delivered as key strengths of the commercetools platform.



"Digital transformation is the number-one driving force behind the industry's shift to faster, more flexible enterprise architecture that includes microservices, cloud, and APIs," said Dirk Hoerig, CEO of commercetools. "Our placement as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape shows that we provide great ecommerce software for modern commerce, helping companies to master the challenge of change and agility."



In 2018, commercetools has also been recognized by Forrester and Gartner for its transformative approach to commerce, with all of the big-three analyst firms, including IDC, noting that to stay competitive and relevant in the digital economy, companies must embrace an architecture that helps them pivot quickly. The IDC MarketScape report defines two models for digital commerce platform architecture - all-in-one and API-first - and advises IT buyers to determine which model best suits their needs. commercetools pioneered the use of APIs and built its platform from the ground up in an API-first methodology, allowing clients to quickly deploy one or all its modular APIs in a headless, microservices fashion. This approach maximizes speed of deployment as well as delivers flexibility since it can be integrated with any digital experience platform or back-end payment, ERP or other enterprise software. The only true microservices-based enterprise approach on the market, the commercetools platform allows nearly hourly releases, significantly improving a company's ability to compete. The API-first, cloud-native commercetools enterprise platform enables brands to quickly add commerce to channels and devices beyond traditional web shops, including mobile apps, online games, AR/VR and social media channels as well as any internet-connected device such as kiosks, wristbands, or automobiles.



An excerpt of the report is available for download here https://ok.commercetools.com/idc-marketscape-2018.



commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere - today and in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer demands. It is the perfect starting point for customized microservices. Visit www.commercetools.com for more information.



IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



[1: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled B2C Digital Commerce Platforms 2018 Vendor Assessment (doc US44288618, October 2018) ]



