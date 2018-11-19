The global automotive smart key fob market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005238/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive smart key fob market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the safety and convenience associated with advanced vehicle access solutions. The automotive smart key fob market is growing in line with increasing sales volume of automobiles owing to its high penetration rate in automobiles, particularly passenger vehicles. The prominent automobile manufacturers are equipping their vehicles with advanced key systems, which is driving the smart key fob market, owing to the benefits associated with the automotive smart key fob.

This market research report on the global automotive smart key fob market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing penetration rate of advanced functionalities in entry-segment cars as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive smart key fob market:

Global automotive smart key fob market: Growing penetration rate of advanced functionalities in entry-segment cars

The global automotive industry is witnessing varied market dynamics in different geographic regions. Socio-economic conditions, infrastructure, employment opportunities, and road networks define consumers' changing expectations and requirements in the global automotive market, particularly for the entry-segment passenger cars.

"The competition in the small and compact car segment has increased considerably. This segment of vehicles dominates the sales volume in the developing and emerging economies such as China and India in Asia. India is rapidly becoming an automotive hub for different automakers and a profitable destination for tier-1 suppliers and is witnessing growing competition in the small and compact car segment," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics.

Global automotive smart key fob market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive smart key fob market by application (entry-segment vehicles, mid-segment vehicles, and luxury-segment vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The mid-segment vehicles segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 46% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 50%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 2%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005238/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com