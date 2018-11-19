NaturalShrimp, Inc, Talks with Uptick Newswire's Stock Day Podcast About Changing the Seafood Industry with Their Enclosed Salt Water System Growing Shrimp

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2018 / NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP ), is a publicly traded agro-technology Company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp indoors using patented technology that produce fresh, never-frozen, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. Their CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder, Bill Williams, joined Stock Day's Marcus Heatherly.

"We started in 2001 developing this technology," began Mr. Williams. "It's a seafood technology. We put quite a bit of money, time, end effort, and most of that has been research and development. Over the past three years we have developed a system that can grow shrimp in closed salt water systems, you can put them anywhere in the world. As far as we know, we are the only Company in the world that can grow shrimp in a closed salt water system."

Mr. Williams said they had to develop a system to grow the shrimp on a consistent basis for proper marketing. Heatherly said NaturalShrimp is an agro-technology Company and asked Mr. Williams to go into more detail about the technology they have developed.

"There have been numerous companies and individuals that have tried to develop an enclosed, recirculating, salt water system," explained NaturalShrimp's CEO. "But you have to be able to grow shrimp consistently if you are going to really get into the marketplace, because you have to be able to give them the shrimp when they need them. We crossed that bridge about three years ago. We have developed technology that allows us to do that. We grow shrimp with almost no mortality and it's really quite incredible."

Mr. Williams says their system is patented and they are waiting for the final issuance of the patent. Heatherly then asked if they are planning to monetize the actual technology. Mr. Williams says they are going to start full production in the first quarter of 2019.

"We have several areas we are targeting for our initial marketing approaches. New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, we'll use those as regional centers and we can put this system in warehouse space, we can put the system anywhere, which is the reason why everyone has been trying to develop a system like this. You don't have to be near the water to do it."

Heatherly noted there is a market for shrimp just about everywhere and asked about the long-term potential of the technology. Mr. Williams says NaturalShrimp will set up multiple facilities.

"This technology that we have developed over time is really like the development of cell phone or computer technology," explained Mr. Williams. "It will literally change the nature of the seafood business. You won't have to get your shrimp from the oceans, you can get it wherever you are. It will be fresh all of the time and it really will be quite a technology change."

Mr. Williams said the market for shrimp in the U.S. alone is billions of pounds a year. He says they will sell the high-quality shrimp per pound at around $14 or $15.

"Our shrimp is so good that the high-end restaurants refer to it as sushi grade. It's the absolute most succulent you can get. It's the best you can get," says Mr. Williams.

