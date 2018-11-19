

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) on Monday unveiled its plans for Cyber Week, beginning Sunday, November 25, with offers across Target.com, including the retailer's lowest prices of the season on items in toys, home, kitchen appliances, and more.



On Cyber Monday, November 26, Target will bring back its wildly popular one-day sale, offering guests 15 percent off hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com, including top gifts of the season.



The company noted that the discount will be applied to regularly priced and sale items. Additional savings will continue throughout Cyber Week, including department-wide discounts across Target.com.



Target's Cyber Week discounts start on Sunday, November 25 and last up to Saturday, December 1. Guests can visit Target.com/WeeklyAd to view a selection of week-long Cyber Week offers.



Top deals include Swagtron Metro Hoverboard with LED lights, $150, giving guests $79.99 in savings, and Philips Analog 4 qt. Air Fryer, $99.99, giving guests $100 in savings.



Target will also offer daily Cyber Week deals, including department-wide savings on Target.com beginning Sunday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, December 1.



Top deals include buy one, get one 60 percent off all apparel and accessories for women, men and kids on November 25; and buy one, get one 60 percent off all apparel and accessories for women, men and kids, plus extra 15 percent off hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com on Cyber Monday, November 26.



Other deals include 30 percent off Target-exclusive home brands, including Threshold, Project 62, Made by Design, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more on November 27; and 30 percent off indoor rugs, bar stools and media stands from November 27 to December 1.



In advance of Cyber Week, Target guests can score big on Black Friday deals. Beginning Wednesday, November 21, Target REDcard holders can shop more than 100 Black Friday deals early on Target.com. As always, Target REDcard holders receive an additional five percent off all purchases.



Target noted that all Black Friday deals go live on Target.com early in the morning of Thanksgiving, November 22, ahead of Target stores opening at 5 p.m. that day.



On Black Friday, November 23, when guests spend $50 in store or online, or scan the wallet feature in the Target app, they will receive a coupon for 20 percent off a future holiday shopping trip, redeemable from November 27 through December 8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX