Massage Chair Market Detailed Overview, Opportunity Analysis, Recent Trends and Developments: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Massage Chair Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.5% by 2022, as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Massage chair is a chair designed to relieve stress, tension, and alleviate back pain. These chairs help to improve venous and lymphatic flow, decreases tension and improve flexibility, and increases endorphin levels. Rising awareness regarding massage techniques and its importance, changing lifestyle, and several health benefits are documented as major factors of Massage Chair Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost of chair and weight and space required may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Massage Chair Market is segmented based on types, massage type, applications, distribution channel, and region. Multi-functional massage chair, electric massage chair, and other types could be explored in Massage Chair in the forecast period. Lower back massage, back massage, shoulders and neck massage, and other massage types could be explored in Massage Chair in the forecast period.

The market may be categorized based on applications like commercial, household, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Online retailing, supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and other distribution channels may be explored in Massage Chair in the forecast period. Online retailing sector accounted for the substantial market share of Massage Chair and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. Massage Chair Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America, and Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of Massage Chair and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high affordability rate by populace and presence of key manufacturers in the region. The United States is a major consumer of Massage Chair in this region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Massage Chair in this region. The key players of Massage Chair Market are Xiamen Comfort, OSIM, Shanghai Rongtai, Bodyfriend, Panasonic, Daito, Fujiyorki, and Family Inada. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (residential, commercial, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the massage chair market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the massage chair market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the massage chair market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global massage chair market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the residential, commercial, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global massage chair market.

