SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest PESTLE analysis study for an automotive industry firm. The client is a renowned automotive company with offices spread across Montgomery, Alabama, Michigan and California. Headquartered in the US, the company has a market valuation of more than $200 billion. With latest innovations taking place in the automotive space, the client was looking to commercialize their businesses and revenue models to strongly connect with their customers. Moreover, they wanted to stay prepared for the possible threats, which arose from time to time due to the external factors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005265/en/

PESTLE analysis study for an automotive industry firm (Graphic: Business Wire)

A PESTLE analysis is used to analyze and monitor the macro-environmental factors that may have a profound impact on an organization's performance. This helps in the strategic planning and gaining a competitive edge over competitors in the industry. PESTLE analysis is a strategic way through which businesses can weigh all external factors that are affecting sales and growth.

Request a free demo see for yourself why we're the preferred partner for leading Fortune 500 companies when it comes to PESTLE analysis and procurement intelligence.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "PESTLE analysis provides a better understanding of the wider business environment and helps in sound decision making.

The PESTLE analysis offered by SpendEdge's experts helped the client assess all the external factors affecting their business decisions and anticipate future difficulties. This helped them take actions to avoid these effects and subsequently resulted in smart and prudent business decisions. Furthermore, the analysis of political, economic, sociocultural, technological, legal, and environmental factors helped the client gain better business profits and cope with the developing service standards and decreasing prices.

To know more about the complete scope of this engagement and the real benefits of cost benefit analysis for businesses, request a proposal

SpendEdge's spend analysis strategies helped the client to:

Recognize business opportunities and employ them successfully

Raise awareness of potential threats

To know more about the spend analysis strategies followed by different firms, Talk to an analyst

The engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Developing an effective long-term strategic planning

Making more decisive and knowledgeable business decisions

Read the complete article to know more: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/pestle-analysis-and-recommendations-on-the-automotive-industry

Are you interested in purchasing procurement reports? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005265/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us