

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced its CEO will propose to the company's Board to promptly remove Carlos Ghosn from his positions as Chairman and Representative Director. An internal investigation has showed that over many years Ghosn has been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of compensation. Numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets.



Nissan Motor said its investigation also confirmed the deep involvement of Representative Director Greg Kelly with regarding the serious misconduct. The company's CEO will also propose the removal of Greg Kelly from his position.



As per media reports, Carlos Ghosn was arrested on Monday following the disclosure by the company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX