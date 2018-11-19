Oilfield Services Leader Achieves Productivity Results and Expands to Optimize Processes in SAP S/4 HANA Migration

Celonis, the leader in business transformation software, today announced that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB), the world's largest oilfield services company, will use Celonis to accelerate the enterprise-widedeployment and adoption of their business transformation initiatives in conjunction with their global ERP consolidation, after having achieved success with process mining in their order-to-cash and purchase-to-pay processes.

"Schlumberger's previous 'best of breed' approach to business systems means that we have a high degree of operational complexity across the organization," said Eric Abecassis, CIO at Schlumberger. "With Celonis, we saw a unique opportunity to drive process standardization and optimization, and to significantly ease the inherent challenges associated with the ERP consolidation we are embarking on. Following success in two of our most critical business processes during the initial phases of ERP deployment, we're now moving forward to deploy Celonis to accelerate business transformation enterprise wide."

The decision to roll out Celonis at an enterprise level follows significant achievements in Schlumberger's purchasing and supply chain organizations, with focuses on process standardization, reduction of manual rework, and laying the groundwork for process automation. They now intend to roll out Celonis broadly, to process owners and end users, and to leverage the software to align the organization around business-critical process metrics. Celonis will be the tool for end users to measure their own improvement as well as the solution the organization uses to measure corporate performance improvements.

"Schlumberger is the leader in oilfield services and have always used technology to keep this lead. They recognize that in order to stay on top they need to drive continual productivity growth with intelligent solutions," said Alexander Rinke, CEO of Celonis. "We are seeing more and more companies take the same enterprise-wide approach, leveraging process mining to accelerate transformation results across all parts of the organization."

To learn more about how Schlumberger has leveraged Celonis to achieve a successful ERP migration, viewers are invited to attend a webinar on Tuesday, November 20th, at 10am ET 3pm GMT 4pm CET. To register, go to: http://bit.do/celonis_schlumberger

