Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for urologic conditions, today announced Chief Executive Officer Keith A. Katkin is scheduled to participate in the Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET in New York City.

A live, audio webcast for this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Urovant website at http://ir.urovant.com for approximately three months.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of OAB with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency. Urovant has licensed global rights, excluding Japan and certain Asian territories, for the development and commercialization of vibegron. Urovant's second product candidate, hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.urovant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005081/en/

Contacts:

Urovant Sciences

Investor inquiries: Investors@Urovant.com